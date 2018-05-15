Home sales drop as weaker markets ‘destabilized’ by new stress tests: CREA





Canada’s national association of real estate agents is blaming tough new mortgage qualification rules for a steep drop in home sales in April, saying the new stress test has “destabilized” weaker housing markets.

The Canadian Real Estate Association released home sales numbers Tuesday, reporting the number of homes sold across Canada fell 2.9 per cent in April compared to March after sales fell in 60 per cent of local markets. Adjusted for seasonal variations, it was the weakest level of monthly sales in more than five years, CREA said.

On an annual basis, national sales were down 13.9 per cent compared to April last year, hitting a seven-year low for sales in April. The annual decline was “overwhelmingly” due to a drop in sales in the lower mainland of B.C. and markets around the Toronto region, CREA said.

CREA president Barb Sukkau said new mortgage stress test introduced Jan. 1 by Canada’s banking regulator “continued to cast its shadow over sales activity in April.”

The test was designed to ensure people could still afford their mortgages if interest rates were to rise significantly. Since the rule took effect, the volume of home sales nationally has been down each month compared to the same period last year.

CREA chief economist Gregory Klump said the stress test has particularly “destabilized market balance” in regions where home sales were already weak and did not need more cooling measures, notably in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland.

“This is exactly the type of collateral damage that CREA warned the government about,” he said, referring to the association’s opposition to the stress-test measures prior to their introduction.



“As provinces whose economic prospects have faced difficulties because they are closely tied to those of natural resources, it is puzzling that the government would describe the effect of its new policy as intended consequences.”



Home sales fell 21 per cent in Calgary in April compared to the same month last year, and were down 1.6 per cent in Edmonon, 8.1 per cent in Regina, 56 per cent in Saint John, and 20 per cent in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Declines were also large in markets around Toronto, but sales have been down over the past year following a market correction that began last May, so it is difficult to assess how much of the decline is due to the impact of the stress test rules.

In the Greater Toronto Area, sales were down 33 per cent in April compared to a year earlier, CREA said. But on a month-over-month basis, the GTA market has been stabilizing this year, with sales down just 1 per cent in April compared to March on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Greater Vancouver home sales were down 27 per cent in April compared to a year ago, while sales fell 25 per cent in the Fraser Valley east of Vancouver, CREA said.

One factor in declining sales has been a reduction in new homes listed for sale, especially in the condominium sector, as sellers have sat on the sidelines waiting for markets to strengthen. On a national basis, CREA said the number of newly listed homes fell 4.8 per cent in April compared to March, hitting a nine-year low for April new listings.

A decline in new listings has helped keep prices relately stable even as the volume of sales has declined.

The national average sales price dropped by 11 per cent in April compared to a year ago, mostly due to a price correction in the GTA that began last spring. The price drop is also due to the changing mix of homes sold, with sales of more expensive detached homes falling sharply in both Vancouver and Toronto, bringing down the national average price.

CREA said its MLS Home Price Index, which corrects for the mix of homes sold in a period, was up 1.5 per cent in April compared to a year ago.

CREA said annual prices have fallen each month for the past year, largely due to weakness in the wide region in Ontario that stretches well beyond the Greater Toronto Area. Sales prices in the GTA have been stabilizing this year, however, and were virtually unchanged -- down 0.2 per cent -- in April compared to March.























