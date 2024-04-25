Ottawa, Ontario announce $15-billion Honda EV deal

Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and CEO of Honda Toshihiro Mibe and Premier of Ontario Doug Ford walk on the day Honda announces plans to build electric vehicles and their parts in Ontario with financial support from the Canadian and provincial governments, at their automotive assembly plant in Alliston, Ontario, April 25, 2024.Carlos Osorio/Reuters

The governments of Canada and Ontario have announced a multibillion-dollar deal that will see Honda Motor Co. expand its Alliston, Ont. plant to manufacture electric vehicles and host a large EV battery plant, adding 1,000 more jobs in what the two governments say is the largest ever single investment in Canada’s auto sector.

The deal with the Japanese automaker follows other major announcements of new electric vehicle plants and battery factories – with multi-billion-dollar government help – in Windsor, Ont., where auto giant Stellantis and South Korea’s LG Battery Solution are building a massive facility, and in St. Thomas, Ont., where Volkswagen was lured to build a so-called gigafactory battery plant.

The deal was unveiled Thursday morning in Alliston by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford.

The federal government is expected to give Honda around $2.5 billion through tax credits for clean technology manufacturing and electric vehicle supply chain investments.

Ontario has committed to providing up to $2.5 billion directly – such as for capital costs – and indirectly, such as covering site servicing costs.

In an interview before the announcement, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Vic Fedeli, said the deal would see the companies involved and governments put in $15-billion in total for the expansion – more than double the $7-billion in capital costs earmarked for Volkswagen’s plant.

But he said unlike the previous deals, the subsidies involved are not aimed at matching the huge incentives offered by the U.S. in its Inflation Reduction Act.

Honda is receiving tax credits from Ottawa, and he said “direct and indirect incentives” from Ontario, but he would not reveal the financial details. Mr. Fedeli said Honda was attracted to Ontario by its skilled workforce, its comparatively clean energy grid, and the fact that the critical minerals needed in EV batteries can be found in the province.

Mr. Fedeli said the plan would see 240,000 vehicles a year manufactured at the site, and preserve its existing 4,200 jobs while adding another 1,000. The planned EV battery assembly plant would be about a third of the size of the massive battery factory the governments were able to attract Volkswagen to build in St. Thomas, Ont.

He said the deal also involves South Korea’s POSCO Future M Co., Ltd and Japan’s Asahi Kasei Corp., both of whom are to build plants to build EV battery components – cathodes and separators – in other cities in Ontario. Those details, he said, would be announced at a later date.

Federal Industry Minister François-Phillippe Champagne told The Globe and Mail the deal was historic.

“This is massive. This is beyond anything we’ve seen in the auto sector yet,” he said.

The Globe and Mail has previously reported that the deal with Honda includes a standalone battery-manufacturing plant, a retooled car-assembly plant, as well as facilities for battery components.

Earlier this week, Mr. Ford said the new deal was “the largest deal in Canadian history,” and that it would be “ “double the size of Volkswagen.

Both the scope of Honda’s investment and the way that governments will back it mark a pivot in Canada’s strategy to establish itself a major player in the global race to build EV supply chains, as the auto sector shifts away from making vehicles powered by fossil fuels.

To date, federal and provincial governments have committed as much as $33-billion in production subsidies to land three EV battery factories – up to $15-billion for Stellantis (in partnership with LG Energy Solution), up to $13.2-billion for Volkswagen in Ontario and up to $4.6-billion for Northvolt AB in Quebec. (Those maximum totals would only be reached if the factories began full-capacity production of batteries at the earliest possible date, because the subsidies are time-limited.)

The governments have also announced approximately $5-billion to support the capital costs of those three projects combined. Additional billions have cumulatively been promised to land separate commitments by automakers to retool their vehicle-assembly lines, and to attract investments in battery materials higher up the supply chain.

With a report from The Canadian Press.