HOOPP names Jeff Wendling as new CEO

David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
Jeff Wendling is the new CEO of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan.

The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan has named its top investment professional to succeed CEO Jim Keohane, who retires this month after eight years in the top job and two decades at the organization.

Jeff Wendling becomes HOOPP’s new president and CEO April 1. Like Mr. Keohane, he’s a HOOPP veteran, having joined in 1998 as a senior portfolio manager on the Public Equities team. He served as co-chief investment officer for the past six years and added an executive vice-president title in 2018 not long after David Long, his fellow co-CIO, left HOOPP.

HOOPP provides retirement income for 350,000 provincial health-care workers, including nurses and medical technicians, at more than 570 employers. The plan had $79-billion in assets at the end of 2018, double its size when Mr. Keohane assumed the CEO role in 2012.

The plan posted an annual return of 11.19 per cent over the past decade, beating its performance benchmark in every year since 2008. (The plan will release 2019 results later this month.)

Dan Anderson, chair of HOOPP’s board of trustees, said in a statement the plan conducted “an extensive search inside and outside Canada” and chose Mr. Wendling from among “many strong candidates.” He cited Mr. Wendling’s "deep knowledge of HOOPP, pension plans and the global investment landscape."

In a statement, Mr. Keohane said during Mr. Wendling’s time as CIO “we achieved solid investment results, allowing HOOPP to maintain our funded position and keep plan pricing stable, while providing benefit improvements to members.”

The HOOPP leadership transition is yet another change at the top of Canada’s big pensions, most of which tapped insiders to take over their CEO spots.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec named its No. 2, former Bank of Nova Scotia investment banker Charles Émond, to succeed Michael Sabia earlier this year.

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan elevated Jo Taylor, its head of international investing, to the CEO post Jan. 1, replacing the retiring Ron Mock.

The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System said Blake Hutcheson will take its top job in June, replacing retiring CEO Michael Latimer.

And OPSEU Pension Trust hired Peter Lindley, formerly the president and head of investments for State Street’s Canadian operations, as CEO last August. He replaced Hugh O’Reilly, who left as president and CEO in March 2019.

