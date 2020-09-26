Hootsuite has not notified ICE of contract cancellation after employees denounce deal

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Hootsuite has not notified ICE of contract cancellation after employees denounce deal

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
Josh O’Kane
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Immigrants seeking asylum walk at the ICE South Texas Family Residential Center, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Dilley, Texas.

Eric Gay/The Associated Press

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said on Friday it has not been formally notified of Hootsuite Inc.'s decision to get out of a contract to provide its social media monitoring tool to the controversial government agency.

Hootsuite chief executive officer Tom Keiser announced on Thursday the Vancouver-based company would not proceed with the three-year deal after an employee publicly denounced it on Twitter. In her tweets on Wednesday, Hootsuite product trainer Sam Anderson stated more than 100 employees had vocally opposed the contract internally because of ICE’s alleged aggressive anti-immigration measures, including locking children in cages, forcing female detainees to have hysterectomies and separating migrants from family members.

In an e-mailed statement on Friday afternoon, an ICE spokesman said the agency “has not received formal notification from the contract awardee” – a third-party vendor for Hootsuite named FCN Inc. – “that the company is unable to meet the contract requirements.” The spokesman also said “if true, it’s disappointing that they would not support our workforce."

Story continues below advertisement

The spokesman added ICE had intended to use Hootsuite software “to manage the agency’s social media accounts that help educate the public about the work done every day by our law enforcement officers.”

Mr. Keiser said in an e-mailed statement late Friday that “Hootsuite has decided not to do business with ICE and is advancing through the necessary steps to give it formal effect as swiftly as possible.”

Hootsuite, which provides software that helps corporations track what people say about them on social media, found itself dealing with its own social media nightmare after Ms. Anderson’s tweets about the deal, which were retweeted and liked tens of thousands of times. She stated the contract caused an internal uproar and was “seriously at odds with our publicly stated values,” including Hootsuite’s status as a certified B Corporation, a designation for businesses that have met high standards “of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.”

“This makes it abundantly clear that Hootsuite puts profits over people. … I am so disgusted that this is who I turned out to be working for,” Ms. Anderson tweeted on Wednesday.

The company initially stated it was not entering into a deal with ICE, although the U.S. government’s awards management website this week showed that it finalized a deal last week with FCN to sell a one-year Hootsuite license for US$509,000, with a two-year extension option.

Mr. Keiser tweeted on Thursday that Hootsuite had decided not to proceed with the signed contract after “a broad emotional and passionate reaction from our people. ... We have heard the lived experiences from our people and the hurt they are feeling. The decision has created a divided company, and this is not the kind of company I came to lead.”

Mr. Keiser said the initial decision to proceed despite employee objections was made “considering the various factors, including our belief in the power of communications and social engagement to break down barriers, and supported by the set of objective guidelines that emerged” from an internal committee struck to evaluate the deal.

Story continues below advertisement

The company made its about-face just two months after Hootsuite hired San Francisco-based Mr. Keiser, previously chief operating officer of Zendesk Inc., to succeed founder Ryan Holmes as CEO.

After the reversal, Ms. Anderson said she wouldn’t answer media inquiries, but tweeted: “This has been an overwhelming experience and I’m so thankful for the shared hurt and outrage. It’s not ideal, but if this is ultimately how we hold companies to account and make them do better then it’s good to know that we have a mechanism for it.”

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies