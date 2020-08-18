 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Horizon North Logistics co-CEO Rod Graham stepping down

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Horizon North co-CEO Rod Graham at his Calgary office on March 22, 2019.

Leah Hennel/The Globe and Mail

Horizon North Logistics Inc. says that Rod Graham is stepping down as co-chief executive and president of modular solutions.

The company says John MacCuish, Graham’s co-CEO, will become the sole chief executive and continue as president of its facilities management business.

Under the plan, Graham will continue to work with the company for a up to 90 days to ensure a smooth transition.

He will also remain a director until the next annual meeting.

Mark Becker will become chief operating officer and continue as president of the workforce, accommodation, forestry and energy services business.

Horizon North provides worker housing in remote locations as well as modular building solutions and facilities management.

