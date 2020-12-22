Hotel operators face a deeper crisis as lockdowns turn a very bad year worse

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Hotel operators face a deeper crisis as lockdowns turn a very bad year worse

Rachelle Younglai
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The lobby of the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Toronto on Dec. 22, 2020.

Carlos Osorio for The Globe and/The Globe and Mail

Hotel operators are bracing for another devastating lockdown after suffering through months of ultralow occupancy rates during the pandemic.

Impending restrictions on travelling within Ontario are the latest blow to hotels that have lost most of their guests but for the occasional domestic traveller or front-line worker. Occupancy rates sank as low as 2.5 per cent for some hotels during the pandemic.

“The lockdown has caused further cancellations of bookings,” said Alnoor Gulamani, who owns nine hotels in Ontario through his Bayview Hospitality Group. “There was still travel happening within Ontario. This will come to a grinding stop if it is only folks who must travel that can travel,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Gulamani’s hotels, which are mostly Hilton brands, have an occupancy rate of about 10 per cent. That is well below his previous year’s occupancy levels in the 80-per-cent range, when his hotels were full of business travellers, group meetings and international tourists.

It is the same situation for Silver Hotel Group, which has 20 hotels in Canada including Hilton, Delta and Novotel brands in the major cities. Silver Group’s president said Canada’s recent ban on travellers from Britain will have little impact on his business because they have been subsisting on domestic travellers.

“Most of our business was coming locally from within Canada,” said Deepak Ruparell, president of Silver Hotel, which has had between 10-per-cent to 15-per-cent occupancy rates. “It is very challenging right now,” he said.

Ontario’s government on Monday urged residents to stay at home and limit travel out of their region. “We are taking the difficult but necessary decision to shut down the province and ask people to stay home,” Premier Doug Ford said.

Over the course of the pandemic, restrictions on non-essential travel, along with the disappearance of conventions and the two-week quarantine for international visitors have damaged the hotel industry.

Although Canadian residents started travelling more during the summer when coronavirus cases had subsided and the economy was reopening, months of little to no revenue are pushing hoteliers to the brink of collapse.

Open this photo in gallery

President of the Bayview Hospitality Group, Alnoor Gulamani, at the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Toronto on Dec. 22, 2020.

Carlos Osorio for The Globe and/The Globe and Mail

The occupancy rate across all types of hotels in Canada was 28 per cent in November, down 54 per cent from the same month last year, according to data from hotel research firm STR. Revenue per available room, a key measurement of profitability known as RevPar, was $30.64, a drop of 66 per cent from November, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Downtown hotels, and in particular luxury hotels, which cater to group travellers, meetings and business people, have suffered the biggest losses. The occupancy rate for luxury hotels in downtown Toronto hit 2.5 per cent at the beginning of the pandemic and RevPar was $3.27.

Although demand picked up slightly over the summer, with occupancy rates rising to 22 per cent in August, they are back down. November’s rate was 12 per cent and RevPar was $17.39. That was 91 per cent lower than November, 2019.

Vancouver and Calgary were performing slightly better than Toronto, but still about 80 per cent lower than the previous year.

In contrast, hotels in resort areas such as Whistler, B.C., are not sustaining the same kind of losses. In August, their occupancy rate was 62 per cent with RevPar of $130.86. Last month, occupancy was 27 per cent and RevPar was just over $39, which is down 50 per cent from the same time last year.

STR is predicting a long road to recovery and says that even though occupancy should increase by nearly 60 per cent from this year to next, it will still be 40 per cent lower than prepandemic levels.

“That seems like a high percentage change, but that is coming from a low base,” said Ali Hoyt, a senior analyst with STR. “It will be a multiyear recovery,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Hoteliers such as Mr. Gulamani and Mr. Ruparell have qualified for some government help, such as the wage subsidies, but not for their fixed costs. Mr. Ruparell is looking at alternative uses for some of his extended-stay hotels, which have rooms with kitchens. He is converting one of them into a senior-care facility and will be selling it.

Mr. Gulamani said the past nine months have been the most difficult in his three decades of running hotels. He said his hotels are in danger of closing permanently. He said interest payments, taxes, utility costs and other fixed costs are becoming insurmountable when his business has lost most of its customers.

“We can’t continue at 10 per cent-or-below occupancy,” he said. “One of the most difficult decisions that a business owner has to make at this time is: Until what time do you just keep loading yourself up with debt before you give up. Loading up with debt is exactly what has been happening because we haven’t had enough revenue from our businesses.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies