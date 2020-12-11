 Skip to main content

Household debt burden rises to 171 per cent as borrowing picks up

Matt LundyEconomics Reporter
Canadian dollar coins or loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Statistics Canada says Canadian households owed an average of $1.71 for every dollar of disposable income in the third quarter.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Canada’s household debt burden is back on the rise.

The ratio of credit-market debt to disposable income rose to 170.7 per cent in the third quarter from 162.8 per cent in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said Friday. The stock of credit-market debt – which includes mortgages and other loans – rose 1.6 per cent, while disposable income dropped 3.1 per cent as people relied less on government support.

In other words, the average Canadian household owes $1.71 for every dollar of post-tax income. Still, the ratio is markedly lower than 181 per cent to end 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown personal finances for a loop — and often, with positive implications. Government benefit programs have injected billions into Canadians’ chequing accounts and more than replaced lost income. Meanwhile, a sizable chunk of households deferred mortgage payments early in the pandemic, and others were hesitant to borrow.

The third quarter, however, looked very different from the second.

More than one-million jobs were added over July, August and September. As a result, Canadians relied less on income-support programs. However, increased compensation from employers was more than offset by reduced government support, leading to a 3.1-per-cent decline in household disposable income from the second quarter. It’s worth noting that government transfers and post-tax income were still much higher than a year earlier.

Canadians were also more keen to borrow. Total borrowing increased to $38.4-billion in the third quarter from $7.2-billion in the second, driven largely by record demand for mortgages of $28.7-billion. Household debt totalled $2.4-trillion at the end of September.

It was a banner quarter for Canadians’ wealth. Household net worth – the value of assets minus liabilities – rose 3 per cent, propelled by stock-market gains and rising home values. Statscan noted that housing investment, which includes new purchases, climbed to a record high.

“Clearly, cash is not always king, and having wealth – whether it’s financial or real estate assets – has really paid off this year with equities and real estate prices rallying,” said Ksenia Bushmeneva, a Toronto-Dominion Bank economist, in a client note.

Mortgage deferrals are winding down, leading to greater debt obligations. The debt-service ratio – which measures obligated payments as a percentage of disposable income – rose to 13.2 per cent from 12.4 per cent. As a result of deferrals, total obligated mortgage payments were nearly 20-per-cent lower in the second quarter, ebbing to under 10 per cent in the third.

“Overall, the amount of debt in deferral as a result of the various relief measures provided by lenders had dropped significantly by the end of the third quarter,” Statscan said.

Despite higher consumption, Canadians continue to sock away plenty of cash. The household savings rate stood at 14.6 per cent – lower than a record 27.5 per cent in the second quarter, but considerably higher than the historical average.

In its fall economic statement, the federal government made several mentions of wanting to “unleash” the savings that have accumulated in personal and business accounts, referring to them as “preloaded stimulus” to aid the economic recovery.Your time is valuable.

