Household debt, housing worries easing but other concerns persist, Bank of Canada says

Threats to the financial system from household debt and home prices are easing, but the Bank of Canada is grappling with a clutch of fresh worries, including rising corporate debt, climate change and a possible recession.

Worries about overheated housing markets and Canadians with too much debt have “declined modestly” over the past year, the central bank said in its 2019 Financial System Review.

That’s because people are borrowing less, while the country’s two hottest real-estate markets – Toronto and Vancouver – have cooled in response to higher interest rates and stricter mortgage rules.

Still, the overall risk to the financial system has increased “slightly,” largely because the probability of a severe recession is “elevated and increasing,” the bank warned.

The bank blamed the deteriorating risk environment on slower economic growth, trade tensions and weakness in the oil and gas sector.

“Global uncertainty is rising, and risks to financial stability have edged up in the past year,” Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in a statement. “Still, confidence in the resilience of Canada’s financial system remains high, and we are seeing improvements in some of the key vulnerabilities we’ve been worried about for many years.”

The bank said it recently conducted a stress test to see how Canada’s major banks would cope with a severe nationwide recession, concluding that while they would suffer substantial losses, they are “well-positioned” to manage them.

The central bank did a separate stress test of corporate bond mutual funds to determine how they would cope with a sudden spike in interest rates. A full percentage-point rise over one quarter would trigger steep losses and investor redemptions.

The Bank of Canada said it is also closely monitoring a spike in borrowing by non-financial companies, particularly by businesses exposed to lower commodity prices. The ratio of debt to corporate income now stands at 315 per cent, or “well above” the historical average.

Many of these companies are increasingly turning to the bond market for cash, particularly in the United States. Canadian non-financial companies more than doubled their bonds outstanding to $580-billion from $270-billion between 2008 and 2018. And 60 per cent of those bonds are being issued in U.S. dollars, versus just 40 per cent in 2007.

Companies with lower credit ratings are also increasingly tapping into the U.S. syndicated loan market. Outstanding loans of this type to Canadian companies now total $175-billion, up from $80-billion four years ago.

This exposure makes companies vulnerable to shifting investor sentiment, particularly as these loans come due.

The Bank of Canada has also launched a multiyear research plan to “better assess” the risk from climate change, in co-operation with other central banks around the world.

“Climate change continues to pose risks to both the economy and the financial system,” the report said. “These include physical risks from disruptive weather events and transition risks from adapting to a lower-carbon global economy.”

The bank pointed to research that suggests Canada is warming significantly faster than the rest of the world.

The report warned there is a “limited understanding and mispricing of climate-related risks,” and that could inflate the cost of transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

“Few firms disclose the financial impact of climate change on their assets and operations,” the report said. “There are inconsistencies in how firms report climate-related risks across industries and regions.”

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada welcomed improved conditions in household debt and real estate. Vulnerabilities remain high, but Canadians are borrowing less and the quality of new mortgages has improved.

Nonetheless, the bank acknowledged it doesn’t have a complete picture as more Canadians turn to private lenders, including mortgage investment corporations, rather than traditional financial institutions. In Toronto, for example, private lenders accounted for 10.4 per cent of new mortgage originations in the first quarter of this year, up from roughly 2 per cent a decade ago.

But the bank said it has no comparable data for the Vancouver market.

The report also concluded that market imbalances have eased in the housing sector. Resales are down 20 per cent from their peak in 2016. And the price of homes is now rising at a slower pace than household incomes.

The bank also said there is less “froth” in the Toronto and Vancouver markets. But while Toronto’s real-estate market is stabilizing, prices and resales are still falling in Vancouver.