Household wealth climbs at record pace, but debt remains ‘key vulnerability’

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
economy

Household wealth climbs at record pace, but debt remains ‘key vulnerability’

Matt LundyEconomics Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A condo building is seen under construction surrounded by houses in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 30, 2018.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Canadian households are seeing their wealth rise at a record-setting pace, bolstered by torrid activity in residential real estate and continuing gains in the stock market.

On a cumulative basis, household net worth jumped 6 per cent in the first quarter to $13.7-trillion, Statistics Canada said Friday. That is the largest increase on record.

Over the past year, household wealth has surged by $2.4-trillion or 22 per cent, an unparalleled rally in assets, despite the disastrous impact of COVID-19 on the broader economy.

Story continues below advertisement

But the crisis response – massive fiscal stimulus, along with rock-bottom interest rates – has kept household balance sheets in good shape, while encouraging a lot of borrowing.

To that end, the ratio of credit market debt to disposable income – a metric that is eyed closely for signs of financial distress – fell slightly to 172.3 per cent in the first quarter, from 174 per cent, helped by elevated government benefits that were given in the second wave.

Put another way, Canadian households owe $1.72 for every dollar of post-tax income. (Before the pandemic, the household debt burden was often around 180 per cent.)

Still, that metric could come under pressure in short order. Since the end of 2019, households have added $124-billion to their total debt, entirely in mortgages. And as Canada eyes a return to normalcy, some government income supports are nearing their expiration dates.

“Canadian household finances improved in the first quarter of this year,” said Bank of Montreal economist Priscilla Thiagamoorthy in a report. “Although the growth of mortgage debt could continue to slow in the coming quarters, the flow remains elevated. As such, housing market imbalances and still-high household debt remains a key vulnerability to the Canadian economy.”

Real estate is playing an outsized role in finances. The value of residential real estate surged by $596-billion last quarter, a record 9.5-per-cent increase. Fuelled by ample savings and attractive interest rates, Canadians ramped up their investments in housing by 15 per cent to start the year, spread broadly across resale homes, new construction and renovations.

At the same time, households took on $29-billion in mortgages in the first quarter – a slight decrease from the fourth quarter, but still the second largest on record. (Non-mortgage debt, such as credit cards, has actually decreased over the course of the pandemic.)

Story continues below advertisement

The real-estate frenzy has left Canadians more exposed to housing than ever: a full 40 per cent of total household wealth is now tied up in residential real estate.

Equity holders also got a boost. The value of financial assets rose by $193-billion in the first quarter, or 2.4 per cent. Households have ramped up their purchases of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, “likely as they look to put the substantial build-up of their currency and deposits into investments that yield higher returns,” Statscan said.

A key question is how interest rates evolve. The Bank of Canada has signalled that its key lending rate could start to climb in the second half of 2022.

“Still, interest rates could rise sooner than anticipated if the economy and labour market outperform expectations and inflation remains elevated,” said Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Ksenia Bushmeneva in a note to clients.

For now, debt obligations look manageable. The household debt-service ratio – which measures total obligated payments of principal and interest as a share of disposable income – fell 10 basis points in the first quarter to 13.45 per cent. (A basis point is 1/100th of a percentage point.) Before the pandemic, the debt-service ratio peaked at just over 15 per cent.

Another question is how Canadians spend in the coming months.

Story continues below advertisement

The household savings rate has been in double-digit percentages for a full year, aided by government support and the lack of places to spend. Major banks say Canadians have saved in excess of $200-billion over the pandemic, which could underpin a consumer-led economic recovery.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies