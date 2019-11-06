Houston Oil insolvency adds to threat of orphaned wells in Alberta

Alberta faces another spike in unfunded environmental cleanup liabilities following the latest collapse of an oil and gas producer.
The insolvency of Houston Oil & Gas Ltd. threatens to push up to another 1,400 wells on to the province’s inventory of orphan sites – unless they can be sold – after the company’s officers and directors walked away from the assets, and terminated the employees and contractors.
The assets carry estimated cleanup liabilities of $81.5-million, the executive director of the industry-funded Orphan Well Association (OWA) said in an affidavit filed as part of the bankruptcy proceedings. The company does not have the funds to properly abandon the wells and clean up the properties, and the OWA successfully petitioned to put the company under the responsibility of a receiver.
Privately held Houston collapsed into bankruptcy following months of discussions with the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), according to the court documents. It folded just six months after Trident Exploration Corp. ceased operations, leaving behind a $329-million bill to clean up 4,700 wells.
“We believe that appointing a receiver is important to ensure public safety by providing care and custody of these assets with the goal of selling as many assets as possible to a responsible producer,” Lars De Pauw, the OWA’s executive director, said in an e-mail. “This process will avoid situations where producing assets are designated as orphans.”
Orphans are wells that require proper remediation and have no legal owner. Industry levies fund the association, but a flood of bankruptcies since the oil patch downturn began five years ago has seen the number of such sites balloon to the point where the province had to step in with a $235-million loan to the OWA in 2017. At the start of November, the fund had 3,406 wells requiring abandonment, which is the industry practice of properly shutting down a well, plugging it and rendering it safe.
At least three oil-and-gas producers have claimed insolvency in recent weeks, putting the fate of thousands of wells in limbo just as the AER undergoes a major restructuring following a scandal involving its former chief executive officer’s efforts to set up a side business and word of impending layoffs at the agency. Besides Houston, Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. and Accel Canada Ltd. have sought protection from creditors as the industry’s financial woes have dragged on. However, Bellatrix and Accel appear to be headed for restructurings as opposed to liquidation.
Houston, which is primarily a gas producer, told the AER in late August that it no longer had the funds to keep operating and planned to shut operations. The regulator ordered it to safely shut down all wells producing gas with high concentrations of dangerous hydrogen sulphide by Sept. 20, according to AER spokesman Shawn Roth.
“Houston was in significant arrears with the AER, municipalities and other partners,” Mr. Roth said in an e-mail. “The AER was not confident that Houston had the financial capacity to maintain ongoing care and custody of its assets and issued a closure to the company on October 2.”
It is now up to the receiver, Hardie & Kelly Inc., to try to arrange for other companies to take on the assets so they do not end up on the orphan inventory.
In a potentially positive move, the hit on the province from the Trident case could ease after Ember Resources Ltd., a coalbed methane and natural gas producer owned by Brookfield Asset Management Inc., agreed to acquire more than 1,100 Trident wells and other facilities, taking on environmental liabilities of $115-million. The court documents in the case say Ember will pay a “modest” amount for the assets, and as a result, only the AER and OWA will benefit from the deal.
The AER, which must rule on the transfer of the Trident assets based on the buyer’s financial health, said it expects to receive an application shortly.
