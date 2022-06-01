While any employee can benefit from an extra day off, the reality is that women, especially parents and caregivers, typically bear more household responsibilities such as childcare and cleaning.kate_sept2004

It’s 12pm on a Friday afternoon in April and Elissa Riddell is enjoying a day away from her desk. It’s not a vacation or a long weekend for the tech marketing director, though. She’s had Fridays off since 2019 when she successfully negotiated herself into a four-day work week. In fact, Ms. Riddell has worked four days a week at her last three employers – one of which has since expanded the modified schedule company-wide.

“Some weeks, I use my Friday to get caught up on deep reading or heads-down brainstorming,” Ms. Riddell explains. “But it’s my choice to use that time. Other weeks, we’re going to the campsite early, or I’m scrubbing baseboards.”

During Ms. Riddell’s four days at work, she says that she’s more productive and focused.

“Knowing I only have 32 hours in a workweek, I’m very conscientious of where I spend my time,” she says. Ms. Riddell will decline meeting invites if she doesn’t believe her presence is adding value. “I’ve become much better at prioritizing and making sure what I’m working on is actually going to drive the objectives, the metrics, the things that I need to accomplish.”

A boon for women, especially parents and caregivers

While once considered a workplace luxury, the four-day workweek has gained popularity since the pandemic forced employers to adopt more flexible schedules. Saskatchewan-based tech company Coconut Software began piloting a four-day workweek in August 2021, making the change permanent by November. And the Juno College of Technology, in Toronto, is transitioning to a four-day work week in 2022.

Both organizations are women-led. While any employee can benefit from an extra day off, the reality is that women, especially parents and caregivers, typically bear more household responsibilities such as childcare and cleaning.

“Women, especially those with younger children, talk about how they have no weekend,” explains Sima Sajjadiani, an assistant professor of organizational behaviour and human resources at the UBC Sauder School of Business. “The whole weekend goes to shopping, cleaning, laundry.”

While a four-day work week can have benefits, Dr. Sajjadiani is concerned that women could be choosing to have an extra day off in exchange for lower pay, if that option is available to them.

“If we care about diversity and inclusion, this is something that organizations should pay attention to, because that can lead to pay inequalities,” she says.

More efficiency, more revenue

While the division of unpaid household labour is gradually shifting towards a more equitable divide, employers can also play a part to ensure that all employees get the time off that they need. Quinn Ross, a partner at the Ross Firm, a law firm in Huron County, Ont., began piloting a four-day work week in May 2020, just two months into the pandemic.

“We did baseline qualitative and quantitative surveys prior to initiating it,” Mr. Ross explains.

The results speak for themselves. “Not only were we able to maintain our revenue levels, but we increased them by another 20 per cent,” he says. “People were better able to do their work more efficiently.”

Since switching to a four-day week, the Ross Firm has tripled its staff and has opened three new offices, adding to its existing three locations.

Dr. Sajjadiani cautions that implementing a four-day workweek is “not an easy solution” for employers.

“It’s a very good idea, but it needs a lot of planning,” she says. “If you have designed this job for one person, now you have to spend time changing the design of the jobs and redistributing the tasks between people. [You may have to] hire and train more people.”

She also worries that some workers may struggle to fit all of their tasks into four days. It could mean an intense and stressful four days of work in exchange for one free day.

“It may not be realistic for every work environment,” Dr. Sajjadiani says.

An enticement in the war for talent

With companies currently facing difficulties in hiring and retention, Dr. Sajjadiani does believe that a four-day workweek can help companies entice and keep staff. However, should the labour markets evolve to favour employers over employees, she believes benefits like this could erode.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ross has seen a marked improvement in staffing at his law firm, thanks to the switch. “Attrition is almost eliminated, which is unprecedented in our market,” he says.

While Ms. Riddell is the only one of 12 employees on a four-day workweek at her organization, she’s hopeful that it will soon expand to be a company-wide policy so that her colleagues can benefit from the Fridays off that she currently enjoys.

“I’m able to take my kids out of daycare early,” says Ms. Riddell. “We can go to the park. I can go get my errands done at Costco. It just gives me that breathing space so that on the weekends, I can actually be present with my family.”

