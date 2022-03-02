Yuri_Arcurs

Most modern workplaces have rules and processes in place to deal with obvious instances of gender-based harassment. If a woman experiences inappropriate touching or unwelcome advances, there is typically a clear path to dealing with the problem.

But what about the more subtle sexism that persists in the workplace? What about the man-splaining, the he-peating and the man-terrupting?

“I get that all the time, men explaining to me how to close the gender gap in the workplace,” says Caroline Codsi, founder of Women in Governance, a Montreal-based not-for-profit organization that supports the advancement of women at professional and executive levels. “It’s absurd, but kudos to them for being so bold and so sure of themselves.”

As a 54-year-old Lebanese woman, Ms. Codsi says she has experienced all manner of sexism and racism, overt and covert, over two decades in corporate boardrooms.

A 2020 report by the London-based Global Institute for Women’s Leadership surveyed men around the world about sexism in the workplace. Seventy-one per cent of Canadian men surveyed said they would tell off family or friends who made a sexist comment, but that figure dropped to 54 per cent if it was a senior colleague who made the remark.

“We know that sexism really persists across cultures and countries, and Canada is not an exception,” says Negin Sattari, director of research for Catalyst Inc., a global non-profit for the advancement of women.

Empowering individuals to interrupt

Obvious sexism is easy to spot, but subtle gender discrimination is more common and can be more difficult to deal with head-on. It can range from expecting that female employees clean the office kitchen by default to failing to suggest women as keynote speakers. It can be a joke that is not outwardly sexist but inappropriate all the same. It can even be benevolent on the surface, such as never asking female employees with children to work overtime or attend a weekend conference.

In addition to the policies and practices that workplaces should have in place, one of the most effective ways of combatting sexism is to empower individuals in an organization to interrupt when they see it happening, Dr. Sattari says.

But in a global survey that included Canadian men for Catalyst, Dr. Sattari and her colleagues found less than half – 46 per cent – would directly interrupt a sexist event in their workplace. Sixty-five per cent would try to redirect the conversation and 24 per cent would react unassertively with a non-verbal cue like an eye-roll or with sarcasm.

Two out of 10 men would do nothing.

Dr. Sattari says men have a special responsibility to intervene if they hear a sexist comment because they still hold the majority of power positions in the workplace, and they are at lower risk when speaking up.

“It’s less likely that they are viewed negatively as complainers or annoying. And it’s likely that men’s points land better with other men who are engaged in the sexist behaviour,” she says.

Fear of repercussions

Dr. Sattari says negative workplace conditions can discourage men from speaking up, out of fear of repercussions or damaging relationships with managers and colleagues.

“There’s this sense that, ‘If I speak up, it’s going to be costly,’” she says.

Others may feel speaking up is futile or fear saying the wrong thing, she adds.

“There’s a gap between a man’s level of commitment to interrupting sexism and their sense of confidence in their ability to effectively do this. And organizations can do a lot to bridge this gap.”

The onus cannot always be on women, Dr. Sattari says.

“Women are already bearing the burdens of sexism disproportionately,” she says. “We are really focusing our message around what men can do, because they are the privileged group.”

Deena Baikowitz, career and business coach and founder of the Fireball Network, agrees. “If [women] speak up, if we complain, we can be penalized for it,” she says.

Ms. Baikowitz says that having allies both within and outside your organization is key.

“My number one strategy about any issue in the workplace, but especially sexism, is get involved with women’s organizations; become a member and build your networks,” she says.

“Every woman needs to have allies within her company, male allies and female allies, and also safe places she can talk about these issues outside of her workplace.”

Intention matters

When all else fails, Caroline Codsi says there are ways to address sexism, subtle or not, without damaging your career.

“The way I see it, it’s all a matter of knowing how to elegantly put things, but very firmly,” she says. “There’s no reason to go to war.”

First, the intention of the offender matters, she says. Was it meant to be offensive, was it an awkward misstep or was it an unconscious bias?

In some cases, it may be best to speak to the person one-on-one after the fact, Ms. Codsi says.

On the other hand, if it’s intentional, “Then you go ahead, just as bold as he is, and call him out publicly. Who cares?” she says.

Question: I have been working at the same job for three years and my manager has been hinting that a promotion is in the works. I’m happy to take on greater responsibility and pleased it could lead to more money. But what I really want is more holiday time! If the pandemic has taught me anything, it’s that life is too short to spend it constantly working. I currently get three weeks holiday per year – how do I go about asking for double that amount?

We asked Crystal Henrickson, career and leadership coach and people operations advisor at Talent Collective in Vancouver, to field this one:

Before all else, let’s celebrate the fact that you are negotiating for your personal values and priorities as part of your new compensation package.

Asking for additional vacation is often easier said than done. However, it can be a successful undertaking with some reflection, research and shaping your ask.

Your first step is to reflect: What am I looking for? Is it consistent time to pursue an interest or spend extended periods of time with family or friends? Am I looking to take a longer dream trip or sabbatical? Understanding how you want to use your additional time off can help you make your ask clear. Being able to express why this is important to you can help you advocate for your request.

Secondly, do your research. How fixed or flexible is your company’s vacation policy? Generally, the more mature the organization is and the more established the policies, the more challenging it can be to negotiate. Find out what precedents have been set internally. Are there examples of others that have been successful in negotiating additional vacation time? Are there other flexible work options? If not paid, is unpaid time off a possibility that would be affordable with the additional salary increase?

Lastly, shape your ask. Organize your thoughts in a way that combines what you are looking for and what you learned from your research. Imagine you are now preparing a business case. Prioritize the most important part of your request. Frame it in a way that will appeal to the decision makers, with consideration towards your employer’s goals, priorities and culture.

One final thought – the preparation that you do may give you the confidence to dig in deeper if your ask is challenged or you receive an initial ‘no.’ Good luck!

