How do I talk to my employer about my menopause symptoms?

Open this photo in gallery: It’s important to be clear about which menopause symptoms are affecting your work performance and what you want from your employer.Ivan Pantic/Getty Images

Content from The Globe’s weekly Women and Work newsletter, part of The Globe’s Women’s Collective. To subscribe, click here.

Ask Women and Work

Question: I read your article about talking to employers about fertility treatments with interest. I’m past this stage in life and I’m wondering about how to handle menopause conversations at work, specifically what and when to communicate with your employer.

We asked Trish Barbato, co-founder and director of the Menopause Foundation of Canada, to tackle this one:

I wish I could say, ‘Oh, yes. Tell your employer, it will be lovely.’ But that won’t necessarily be the case. It’s definitely tricky, because this is such unchartered territory. Because of that, I think you need to proceed with care.

If you want to disclose, I think you need to be very clear about your symptoms, indicating which symptom is impacting you at work and how is it impacting your work. And what do you want from your employer? I feel like the more clear that you are, the easier it will be for your employer to know what to do.

I’ll give you my example. I got to the point where I thought, I have to disclose, because I couldn’t deal with hiding so much of it and not being honest with my boss. I had many menopause symptoms, but I decided the most relevant to my work was that it took me a lot more time in the morning to pull myself together because of sleep deprivation due to night sweats. So I said, ‘I’m experiencing severe menopause symptoms. They are causing a lot of sleep disruption and it is taking me longer to get ready in the morning. I would like to not have to come into the office until 9:15 or 9:30 a.m., and I will work later to compensate.’ He said, ‘Absolutely, go ahead.’

I feel like I made it easy for him to say yes. I had a solution built in, and I think that can be helpful for employers.

I also think it’s important for individuals to reflect on their new reality and what changes might be needed for them personally. In my own example, I was commuting 45 minutes to an hour and 20 minutes every day to and from work. There was a point where I said, ‘I can’t do this any more. I’m going to need to think about finding different work.’ So it’s also a period of thoughtful self-reflection.

We at the Menopause Foundation of Canada have a report that talks directly to employers about what is happening to their employees. I would suggest sharing it with your human resources department so that your organization is generally aware of this topic. We have over 60 employers signed up to our Menopause Works Here campaign, and that’s growing rapidly. So I feel like we are on a positive rise of awareness, but the gap is still huge.

You could also speak to your human resources person and say, ‘I want us to do an education session on this. Can we have a lunch and learn?’ These kinds of sessions demystify menopause, validating that there are symptoms and helping supervisors understand their role. We need more champions in workplaces who are surfacing the conversation to help make education sessions more accessible to everyone.

Submit your own questions to Ask Women and Work by e-mailing us at GWC@globeandmail.com.

This week’s must-read stories on women and work

Feeling overlooked at work? Here are seven ways to make your voice heard

“Have you ever been overlooked during meetings when you felt you had valuable input to offer? Or wondered how to share your ideas to make a more significant impact at work? When it comes to influencing others and shaping your career, your voice is one of your most powerful instruments,” says Merge Gupta-Sunderji, CEO of leadership development consultancy Turning Managers Into Leaders.

“But getting your point of view acknowledged isn’t just about being heard. When you create real engagement, you foster an environment where your ideas can flourish. If your contributions are recognized and valued, you expand your career potential and enjoy your job more. And when you are able to express your thoughts confidently and constructively, better working relationships unfold and new opportunities arise.”

Read seven actions you can take to improve the odds your voice will be heard at work.

New grads – just say no to working from home

“Recently, a colleague told me his daughter had her first big job. It came with a good salary, benefits, a few travel perks and the choice of working from home or at the office,” says Eileen Dooley, a talent and leadership development specialist based in Calgary.

“She chose the office, exclusively – even though it means getting up early and travelling downtown and back again each day and, of course, takes more time, money and effort.

“It may have been the first, but perhaps one of the most important choices of her career.

“There is a lot to be said for the first years of building a professional life. There is mentoring from senior staff, excitement of learning from others and being exposed to different projects, not to mention the random after work socializing (or team-building as we prefer to call it).”

Read why working in the office can help young professionals build “political acumen.”

Business deans explain how to avoid going off key in meetings

“Yolande Chan, dean of McGill University’s Desautels Faculty of Management, sees meetings as something to orchestrate,” says Globe and Mail contributor Harvey Schachter. “You plan beforehand. During the meeting you must listen carefully, sensitive for off-key notes or orchestra members not fully contributing. You must bring everyone into harmony and hopefully end with a crescendo. More prosaically, but equally helpfully, Gina Grandy, dean of Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary, says you should aim to end the meeting early, which will win its own applause.

“They were two of four business school deans I turned to and interviewed as I’ve been exploring how to improve meetings. They are career academics – not business people imported to head a business school – and the colleagues they oversee have been trained, if not overtrained, in critique. But their meetings are much like yours, marred by tangents, emotions, grievances, clashing viewpoints and people who decline to say anything.”

Read more insights from business school deans on best practices for meetings.

In case you missed it

Overworked and time-starved? Maybe you need a virtual assistant

For much of her career, Lori Kennedy thrived on independence. She was a personal trainer at 19 years old, then ran a nutrition practice. In 2015, she launched a business helping health and wellness practitioners and coaches go digital. But somewhere along the way, she realized, “I need help.”

During her time as a nutritionist, Ms. Kennedy saw clients from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., but it didn’t stop there. “I would see client after client after client, and I had a one-year-old,” she says. “So I would be staying up late at night and waking up at 5 a.m. to do all sorts of back-end admin work. I only got paid when I saw clients, so I wasn’t about to give up client time to answer emails.”

Feeling less joy and motivation due to the overload, Ms. Kennedy hired her very first employee: her aunt, who answered emails and did invoicing and billing. Today, the Vaughan, Ont.-based entrepreneur has 47 employees serving clients from all over the world. And – no offence to Aunt Kennedy – she also has an executive assistant who handles both business and personal tasks.

Read the full article.

From the archives

Why gender analytics is good for business

Six years ago, McCarthy Uniforms, which has been making school and workplace uniforms since 1956, was struggling to expand internationally and teetering on bankruptcy.

Then, in 2017, the Toronto company conducted a gender-based analysis of their business, a multistep process to investigate how gender and other identity factors may relate to a business problem and uncover potential solutions.

Through the review, the company discovered, among other things, that female professionals such as bus drivers were encountering issues wearing uniforms designed for male bodies. So, McCarthy added a uniform line for women, brought in products with more stretch and introduced fitting days so drivers could find the apparel that worked for them.

“They had one bus driver, a woman, who tried on her uniform for the first time and just started crying. It was the first time she’d had clothes that actually fit her,” says Sarah Kaplan, distinguished professor of gender and the economy at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and co-author of a case study on McCarthy’s experience.

Read the full article.

Open this photo in gallery: The Globe and Mail

Interested in more perspectives about women in the workplace? Find all stories on The Globe Women’s Collective hub here, and subscribe to the new Women and Work newsletter here. Have feedback? E-mail us at GWC@globeandmail.com.