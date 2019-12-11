 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

How the financial crisis hit the Christmas tree industry and pushed up prices

Christopher Reynolds
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quinn Farm co-owners Phil and Stephanie Quinn carry Christmas Trees on their farm in Notre-Dame-de-L'lle-Perrot, Que., on Dec. 10, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Consumers on the hunt for a Christmas tree have little to cheer about this year, as prices are through the roof due to a shortage of trees that can be traced back to the 2008 financial crisis.

The Great Recession put thousands of American Christmas tree farmers out of business, resulting in far fewer seedlings being planted. As trees have a maturity cycle of 10 years, the lack of supply is just now beginning to bite, pushing up U.S. demand for Canadian Christmas trees and causing higher prices for consumers across the continent.

“We’ve got a shortage of Christmas trees,” said analyst Paul Quinn of RBC Dominion Securities. “We’ve seen a marked increase in the price for trees because of the lack of supply.”

Story continues below advertisement

The average price of a tree rose 123 per cent to US$78 in 2018 from US$35 in 2013, according to the U.S. National Christmas Tree Association. Price growth has also occurred in Canada, Quinn said, with sales at Christmas tree farms up by 15 per cent annually for the last five years on average.

The Quinn Farm on Perrot Island just outside Montreal boosted retail prices by $10 this year.

Part of the reason was to make up for a decade of stable pricing and rising labour costs, but demand has been growing steadily for the past few years – with a sharp spurt this year – said Stephanie Quinn (no relation to Paul Quinn), who runs the nursery with her husband Phil.

Their top-price Tannenbaums now cost $80 while bargain timber goes for $55, with the price dependent on quality, species and height.

“We’ve been getting a fair number of calls from people who normally buy wholesale trees and haven’t been able to find anybody this year,” said Quinn, echoing other direct-to-consumer farmers.

“And we tried calling around to find some plantations and Christmas tree growers that could supply us – we even sent the request out with Quebec’s Christmas tree producers association – and there was nobody who had any extra trees to sell.”

The head of that association, Jimmy Downey, says consumers unwilling to shell out more than last year may have to settle for a tree that’s shorter, scragglier or a notch below the “Cadillac” varieties.

Story continues below advertisement

“Pines don’t smell good. They smell awful, actually, and they lose their needles very vast,” said Downey, whose third-generation farm in Hatley, Que., sells up to 30,000 trees each year.

The Balsam fir is fragrant but its deluxe cousin, the Fraser fir, is hardier, shedding fewer needles and sporting sturdier branches that can handle a heavy ornament.

About 80 per cent of Downey’s trees go by the truckload to the U.S., mainly New England but as far as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. He raised prices this year, thanks largely to the short supply and strong demand.

Supply is lower in Canada too, owing largely to past farm closures. The Canadian Christmas Tree Growers Association – Downey sits on the board alongside his father, executive director Lewis Downey – counted roughly 300 members 15 years ago, he said. Now the trade group is down to about 80.

With a shortage plaguing the U.S., Western Canadian consumers may find they’re paying significantly more for the trees they buy from Oregon and Washington.

“B. C. is not a high-producing province for Christmas trees,” Downey said. “The Fraser Valley is very, very expensive and it takes too many years to produce a tree. Therefore you might as well produce something that will give you a yield on a yearly basis.”

Story continues below advertisement

Factors beyond the financial crisis are also having an impact.

“We’ve had two very dry summers, which means the trees just don’t grow as fast,” said Stephanie Quinn. “Or they look very bare and didn’t fill in.”

Greater awareness among customers of their carbon footprint may be sparking renewed interest in natural trees, which often grow locally and meet their demise organically by returning to the earth as mulch, experts say.

Artificial trees, available in big-box stores across the country after a journey from China, are typically not recyclable and are manufactured with PVC, which releases carcinogens during manufacturing and disposal. However, the fake firs still furnish more than 70 per cent of the U.S. market, according to RBC Dominion Securities.

Paul Quinn suspects the supply shortage will remain for at least a couple years.

“As the economics get better for tree growers you’ll see them planting more trees. Unfortunately, you had to have that foresight 10 years ago,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Quinn himself sidesteps the problem entirely, applying each year for a permit from the B.C. government to harvest a tree on Crown land.

“It always involves almost swimming through the snow to get to the base of the tree to cut it,” he said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies