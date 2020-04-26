How the rush to fill tankers with oil for storage is bad for the shipping industry

A shortage of places on land to put a glut of oil has turned much of the world’s supertanker fleet into floating storage, driving up charter rates for vessels that hold crude and refined products.
Prices to hire tankers that hold refined fuel have doubled since the beginning of April, while crude tanker rates have risen by 80 per cent, according to indexes on the London-based Baltic Exchange.
Oil supply began to back up after many countries shut down their economies and restricted travel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The amount of oil sitting in anchored ships more than quadrupled in March, to 103 million barrels, according to a report from the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based intergovernmental organization, which predicts global demand will fall by 29 million barrels a day in 2020.
“Floating storage is becoming more expensive as traders compete for ships,” the IEA said. “Never before has the oil industry come this close to testing its logistics capacity to the limit.”
West Texas Intermediate crude oil, a North American benchmark, was selling for US$17 a barrel on Friday for May delivery, but US$28 for October. Traders now scrambling for storage hope to profit from the increase.
“If you have storage, you can buy the oil … and sell it in the future and you make the difference,” said Basil Karatzas of Karatzas Marine Advisors and Co., “but the problem is there is not much storage available right now.”
Saudi Arabia’s move to lease 25 supertankers and charter 15 to use as storage in late March drove up rates for such vessels to about US$250,000 a day.
But Mr. Karatzas said tankers used as storage fetch only a discounted rate of about 25 per cent, and the owners need to do expensive hull maintenance after they sit at anchor for extended periods. About 900 supertankers are on the oceans, and they are worth about US$90-million each.
“You would think the shipowners are printing money, but that’s not the case. The rates are good, but most of the projects now are storage, and storage does not pay well,” Mr. Karatzas said by phone. “When the demand for oil is low as it is right now, how enthusiastic can you be with the tanker market, and with shipping in general?”
At least 12 tankers bearing oil or fuel sat at anchor near the Port of New York on Friday afternoon, forced to wait to unload their cargoes because the buyers have no room to take delivery – or no demand, Mr. Karatzas said.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other oil-producing countries agreed in April to temporarily slash output by 23 per cent. But the reductions will not happen until May, and the glut will persist if other producers do not cut oil production as well, London-based Drewry Shipping Consultants Ltd. said.
Spare onshore storage capacity will be filled with oil by the end of May, based on planned production levels that will prevent any surge in crude prices, Drewry said in a report. This means 55 supertankers, known as very large crude carriers, and 24 smaller supermax tankers that have been hired as storage will not return to sailing before the third quarter.
“In such circumstances, freight rates in the crude tanker market will hit the roof, as a rise in floating storage will squeeze tonnage supply even further,” Drewry analyst Rajesh Verma said.
Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.