Report on Business

How to apply for a refund from Transat for a cancelled or changed flight

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Air Transat check-in kiosks stand at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on July 31, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Travel company Transat AT Inc. says reimbursement for customers who have paid for flights that were scheduled to leave on or after Feb. 1, 2020 will begin immediately, following the announcement of a $700-million loan from the federal government.

Nearly half of the funding will be used to provide reimbursements to travellers, the airline said.

Transat says refund eligibility criteria is available online at airtransat.com/refunds.

Here’s a look at how to request refunds.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR A REFUND?

Transat says eligible customers include those who have a travel credit, departure scheduled for February 1, 2020 or later, booking made before April 29, 2021, did not transfer their travel credit nor received transferred travel credit, did not submit a claim to insurance company and whose booking is not subject to an active chargeback claim or has not already been refunded by a credit card provider.

HOW CAN REFUNDS BE REQUESTED?

Refund requests can be submitted using Transat’s online form as soon as possible. The form is available at https://www.airtransat.com/en-CA/refunds.

HOW SOON WILL REFUNDS BE RECEIVED?

Transat says processing times may take up to three months due to the high volume of requests. It says requests will be treated in the order in which they are received.

WHEN IS THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT REQUESTS?

Refund requests must be submitted using Transat’s online form by August 26, 2021. Transat says customers who don’t submit their request by this time will not get a refund. It says their travel credit will remain on file and will be available when making a new booking.

WHAT IF I BOOKED WITH A TRAVEL AGENCY OR THIRD PARTY?

Transat says if you originally booked with a travel agency or third party, contact them so they can submit a request on your behalf. If you can’t reach your travel agency or they’re closed, fill out a refund analysis form and submit it by August 26, 2021.

WHAT ABOUT THOSE WHO DON’T WANT A REFUND?

Transat says if you want to keep your travel credit, no action is required. The credit will remain on your file with the same conditions and will be available when making a new booking. You cannot request a partial refund because travel credit cannot be split up.

