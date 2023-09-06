Open this photo in gallery: When a candidate is treated poorly during the job interview process, they may talk about it and damage a company’s reputation.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Content from The Globe’s weekly Women and Work newsletter, part of The Globe’s Women’s Collective. To subscribe, click here.

“Some of the best advice I received when I moved into a senior leadership role was be kind to those on their way up, because you will meet them on your way down,” says Calgary-based talent development specialist and leadership coach Eileen Dooley. “Other advice includes remember where you came from and that no one got to where they are without hard work, good relationships and usually a bit of luck. We also remember those who helped us, and, perhaps more so, those who don’t.

“Which is why it consistently dumbfounds me when I hear recruitment horror stories – tales of how people are treated when they are going through the job interview process. From a lack of communication to being asked silly questions, all the way to being ghosted entirely, it’s obvious that hiring managers and executives are still unaware of how important their brand reputation is when it comes to attracting talent.”

Ms. Dooley says candidates will talk if they are treated poorly – find out how good recruitment practices can enhance reputations rather than damage them.

‘TeacherTok’: These Canadian teachers are making a splash on TikTok sharing experiences, style

Teachers across Canada are turning to social media platform TikTok to share everything from their daily experiences to learning tips and even their classroom outfits. As part of the wider online community known as TeacherTok, some of them have amassed a following that extends beyond the classroom.

The Canadian Press talked to three Canadian teachers, whose TikTok videos have collectively reached millions of views, about how they balance professionalism, privacy and addressing misconceptions about their jobs.

Ambition can get a bad rap. Here’s how to keep it in check to drive sustainable outcomes

Ambition has become a polarizing word. On one end, an espoused corporate value, touted by CEOs in earnings calls and town hall meetings to satisfy shareholders and motivate workers. On the other end, it is associated with a hard-charging culture (or leader) with little regard for worker or customer well-being.

While ambition can go terribly wrong and lead to devastating outcomes (think Enron, Theranos or FTX), as Russell Raath, founder of The Ambition Company puts it, ambition is the requisite energy to turn a vision into results.

One of the dictionary definitions of ambition is “desire and determination to achieve success.” However, how we each define success is personal – thus, ambition doesn’t necessarily mean striving for bigger or better, one can have ambition to live a happy and comfortable life.

Read more about how leaders can balance ambition with other core values for healthier, more sustainable outcomes.

In case you missed it

Mining is one of the most male-dominated industries. These CEOs want to change that

When The Globe and Mail released their annual Women Lead Here report in March, it showed that only 6.6 per cent of Canada’s largest publicly traded companies had a woman CEO. Perhaps surprisingly, several of the companies helmed by women were in the mining sector, a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Two of those CEOs spoke with the Globe Women’s Collective about leading in a mostly male industry, and how they are working to improve the ratio for the future.

Read the full article.

Why Block EVP Felicia Mayo calls her personal team of confidants ‘The Avengers’

Felicia Mayo believes every ambitious woman needs a circle of close confidants. Her own personal team is made up of her husband, her executive coach and a diverse group of trusted individuals from a wide range of industries and occupations. She calls them “The Avengers,” like the famed Marvel superheroes with wildly different talents and powers.

“My Avengers are not all people like me,” says Ms. Mayo, executive vice-president of people for Block, the financial services and digital payments company co-founded by Jack Dorsey. “I think it’s important to have different coaches and mentors and seek counsel for different components of a career.”

Ms. Mayo has long been at the forefront of the evolution of human resources, developing and growing inclusive work environments for titans of American business such as Oracle, Juniper Networks, Tesla and Nike. Now, in her role at Block, Ms. Mayo’s been tasked with finding top-notch employees for the company’s multiple divisions, including Square, Cash App, Spiral, Tidal and TBD.

Read the full article.

Ask Women and Work

Question: Throughout my career, I’ve always been in roles where I’m doing things myself and working independently. However, I’ve recently been promoted into a management role for the first time, so I will be overseeing a small team. I’m very excited for the opportunity and I know my boss has faith in my abilities, but it’s not something I have experience with. What can I do to be a good manager as someone who is not experienced with delegating, monitoring and critiquing the work of others?

We asked Kristina Cleary, founder and chief leadership coach at Accelle Inc., to tackle this one:

First off, congratulations on your promotion! It sounds like an exciting opportunity to enter the world of people leadership. And despite this being an area where you may have limited experience, clearly your boss believes in you and your capabilities. The self-awareness that you demonstrate by asking this question is, in itself, one of the hallmarks of a great leader. Let’s ensure you believe in yourself and are set up for success with these five leadership tips:

1: You don’t need to have all the answers

Leaders often equate being a good people manager with always having the right answer – this is simply not true! Being a good leader means tapping into the expertise of others. It is knowing when to collaborate, when to ask questions and when to draw upon other resources to find the answer. So please take the pressure off yourself and find comfort in the fact that you don’t need to have all the answers.

2: Communication is critical (and over-communication is even better)

Great people leaders are clear, open and authentic communicators. They also leverage all forms of communication including verbal, written and video, to name a few. This breeds a culture of trust and leads to clarity and alignment within the team. I also encourage “over-communication” by recommending that leaders always follow up important initiatives and conversations with a written communication to ensure clarity and understanding.

3: People are a top priority

There’s a reason that the saying “people leave managers, not companies” exists. Investing in and building relationships with people on your team is critical for retention, engagement and fostering an environment with elevated levels of performance. People require support and direction from their leaders. Be sure to allocate the appropriate amount of time and energy on a consistent basis to support your team.

4: Be open to feedback

Great leaders are not only open to, but fully embrace ongoing feedback from their own leaders, their colleagues and members of their team. Breed a culture of continuous feedback by asking for specific feedback yourself. While your team may be hesitant to provide feedback at first, a great leader will establish a culture of openness and trust by asking questions.

5: Recognition and appreciation

Recognition and appreciation exist in many different forms. Take time to understand what forms resonate and are most valued by each individual on your team. Then, make a commitment to recognize and appreciate the efforts of your people – not just at performance review time, but on a consistent basis year-round. The more specific you can be with your feedback, the greater the impact it will have on your team members’ development.

While these five tips are a great start, leadership is an ongoing journey and yours is just beginning. I encourage you to keep learning, ask questions, and I wish you a fun and successful start to an amazing people leadership career.

Submit your own questions to Ask Women and Work by e-mailing us at GWC@globeandmail.com.