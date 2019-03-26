Toronto-based drone company The Sky Guys saw where the industry was headed and moved to develop software to manage the data drones collect

DAVID ISRAELSON

When your product becomes old news almost as soon as you launch it

When Adam Sax founded The Sky Guys Ltd. as a drone company in 2015, he figured the sky was the limit for his business – until he discovered bigger horizons.

“When I started the company three and a half years ago, I wasn’t sure where it was going to go. The only thing I knew was that drones would be here to stay, and that drones were going to be an impactful, disruptive technology,” says Mr. Sax, president and chief executive officer of the Toronto-headquartered firm.

“We launched as a drone company that would provide services for anything and everything,” he says. The Sky Guys started by taking images and videos for real estate companies, and quickly branched into working for oil and gas companies, utilities, wind farms and movies and television shows.

“We grew quickly across Canada.” The company got a licence for unrestricted operational services, essentially allowing them to fly anywhere, he says. Transport Canada rules announced in January now restrict where drones can fly, aimed at preventing operators from flying within 5.6 kilometres (three nautical miles) of airports, for example.

The Sky Guys grew and spread to operate unmanned aircraft services all over Canada, yet Mr. Sax says he knew that even in the short life of his company, it was time for a shift.

“As we became a well-known name in the service industry for drones, we began to understand where the industry was headed. A lot of competitors were coming in, mom and pop operators. So our focus started to change,” Mr. Sax explains.

“We started to focus our business less on the actual data collection using drones and more toward looking at how to handle the data that’s collected,” he says. “That’s when we decided to fund and start our own lab and software division.”

Within a year of founding The Sky Guys, Mr. Sax launched Defiant Labs to develop new drones and deploy new thinking into what the devices can do and how they operate.