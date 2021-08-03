H&R REIT sells Calgary’s signature skyscraper, the Bow, to repay debt during city’s office doldrums

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is unloading its ownership in the Bow, Calgary’s signature office tower that was once the pride of Encana Corp., in a multi-part deal designed to decrease its exposure to the city’s troubled office market and to slash its debt burden.
H&R, which owns a mix of office, industrial, residential and retail properties, is selling the Bow along with an office complex in Mississauga to two parties, Oak Street Real Estate Capital and Deutsche Bank Credit Solutions and Direct Lending. The REIT plans to use the roughly $800-million in net cash proceeds to repay corporate debt.
Both the Bow and H&R’s debt load have weighed on the REIT’s unit price, prompting speculation that management would try to sell at least part of H&R’s stake in the crescent-shaped skyscraper. On a conference call Tuesday chief executive Tom Hofstedter said the deal addresses “significant points of concerns voiced by our unitholders.”
Once the deal closes, H&R’s exposure to the Calgary office market will fall to three per cent of its total portfolio, down from nine per cent, based on fair market values. The transaction also reduces H&R’s exposure to Encana, which was recently renamed Ovintiv Inc. The gas producer’s rent will drop to two per cent of H&R’s total revenue, down from 12 per cent.
As part of the complex deal, H&R will retain a 15 per cent exposure to Ovintiv’s lease payments in the Bow, which are fixed until 2038 under a long-term contract signed when the building was under construction.
The deal illustrates the extent to which Calgary’s business environment has changed over the past decade. When plans to build the Bow were conceived by Encana prior to the 2008 global financial crisis, the hope was that the tower would stand as a physical testament to company’s, and the city’s, world-class stature. Foster + Partners, the elite architect behind London’s Gherkin, was commissioned to design the skyscraper.
Today, Calgary’s downtown office vacancy rate is 33 per cent, according to CBRE, and global energy giants have been selling their stakes in Canadian energy assets for years. Encana has also suffered from nearly a decade of financial woes, and the company re-located its head office to Denver in early 2020.
On the conference call Tuesday Mr. Hofstedter said H&R’s ownership of the Bow was “something investors have focused on as a key risk.”
While the REIT will be able to use the cash proceeds to repay debt, it had to sell the building at a roughly eight per cent capitalization rate. Much like bond yields, the higher the capitalization rate, the riskier the asset – and the lower the price. For comparison, residential apartment buildings in the Greater Toronto Area have been selling at rates around two per cent over the last year.
By mid-day Tuesday H&R’s units had climbed 0.8 per cent to $16.96.
The multi-part deal is worth $1.67-billion in total, and H&R’s remaining 15 per cent stake in the Ovintiv lease has been valued at $206-million. After paying down debt on both the Bow and the Mississauga office complex, which is leased by Bell Canada, H&R is left with roughly $800-million of net proceeds for debt repayment.
Oak Street is buying the land and building of the Bow, as well as 40 per of Ovintiv’s rent until 2038, while Deutsche Bank is effectively buying 45 per cent of Ovintiv’s rent through a secured lease financing. Oak Street is also buying the entire Bell campus.
Should the Calgary market rebound, the deal provides H&R with the right to repurchase the land and building of the Bow once the Ovintiv lease expires in May, 2038 for $735-million.
