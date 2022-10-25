HSBC Bank Canada reported a 29-per-cent increase in third-quarter profit, with rising income from each of its main business lines as total profit for its parent company HSBC Holdings PLC beat analysts’ expectations.

The Canadian unit’s solid performance comes at an opportune moment for British-based HSBC. The bank is running a process that could lead to a sale of HSBC Canada, a profitable subsidiary that could fetch as much as $10-billion. A first round of bids were due Friday, according to two sources familiar with the process, after rivals took a closer look at the bank’s data.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to discuss the sale process.

HSBC Canada is Canada’s seventh largest bank and is expected to draw interest from each of its six largest rivals. It is a rare asset, and would be the largest domestic bank acquisition in decades. But a potential deal is also fraught with complexities, including its sheer size as well as political considerations around competition.

In the quarter that ended Sep. 30, HSBC Canada reported profit of $206-million, or 38 cents per share, compared with $159-million, or 29 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Profit before income tax was $298-million, up 27 per cent, while costs increased by just $2-million, or 0.6 per cent.

In the commercial banking division, which is HSBC’s largest business in Canada, operating income was up 15 per cent year over year to $308-million, helped in part by rising interest rates that have boosted interest income. In wealth management and personal banking, operating income was $270-million, up 27 per cent.

HSBC Canada took a $42-million charge because of an increase in expected credit losses, as its macroeconomic outlook soured, compared with a charge of $3-million a year earlier.

Total profit before taxes for HSBC Holdings PLC, the parent company, was US$3.1-billion, but was sharply reduced by an impairment charge related to the sale of its retail banking business in France. Adjusted profit before tax of US$6.5-billion was higher than analysts had expected.

In early October, HSBC confirmed it is considering selling the Canadian unit as it sharpens its focus on Asia, under pressure from its largest shareholder, the Chinese insurance company Ping An. That presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for rival banks to scale up their profitable domestic businesses, and each of Canada’s Big Six banks held preliminary meetings with HSBC about a possible deal, according to the two sources.

“All of this interest stems from the fact that HSBC Canada is big enough to matter in a market that is already highly consolidated,” said Meny Grauman, an analyst at Scotia Capital Inc., in a note to clients last week.

Royal Bank of Canada is in the strongest position to strike a deal from a purely financial standpoint as the lone Canadian bank “with the excess capital to do a $10-billion deal today,” Mr. Grauman said. “The other banks would need to raise significant amounts of capital in order to fund this transaction.”

But other smaller banks among the Big Six – such as National Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce – may have strong incentives to land HSBC Canada as a way of closing the size gap with rivals. For National Bank, the deal would significantly expand its reach into Western Canada, and for CIBC, it would boost its share of the commercial banking market.

If a domestic bank acquires HSBC Canada, it would require government approval, including sign off from the Competition Bureau of Canada. RBC’s share of domestic deposits – a key measure of market share – would grow to 24 per cent from 21 per cent if it acquires HSBC Bank, according to Mr. Grauman. “We do not believe that market concentration is a real issue, and we look to other sectors in Canada as a guide on that,” he said.