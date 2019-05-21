Huawei seeks to reassure Canadian carriers in face of U.S. trade ban

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is seeking to reassure customers of its wireless network equipment in the face of U.S. trade restrictions imposed on the Chinese vendor, saying it has built up a 10-month stockpile of supplies made by American companies and has plans to replace those parts using suppliers from other countries.
Last week, the U.S. Commerce department blocked Huawei from buying U.S.-made goods, although it eased those restrictions somewhat on Monday, granting the Chinese company a licence to buy American-made equipment for 90 days. The U.S. government said this was to give telecom operators using existing Huawei equipment “time to make other arrangements.”
In Canada, BCE Inc. and Telus Corp., the country’s second and third-largest wireless carriers, used Huawei radios and antennas extensively to build their current cellular networks.
In a statement to The Globe and Mail on Tuesday, Alykhan Velshi, vice-president of corporate affairs at Huawei Canada, said the company will continue to serve its clients.
“Huawei is in a position to fulfill all contracts signed with our global customers, including Canadian customers, as well as meet future demand – all the while ensuring operational continuity of equipment already used in our customers’ networks."
Mr. Velshi, who was in Shenzhen, China for meetings with executives at the company’s global headquarters, said the vendor “has already built up a 10-month storage of chips and components provided by U.S. companies," and added that Huawei is working on a plan to use non-U.S. suppliers in the future.
“We have already developed a solution for replacing American chip and component suppliers with suppliers from other countries, so that we can fulfill all contracts signed with our global customers and meet future demand,” he said. “We have built up a stock of spare parts used for maintaining live network equipment worldwide for the next five to six years to ensure operational continuity of equipment already used in our customers’ networks, including in Canada.”
Mr. Velshi called the U.S. government’s recent moves “wholly unjustified and without merit” and said Huawei will attempt to work with the U.S. to “find a solution,” but added that the company is considering, “all mitigating actions, including applying for an injunction in US courts, to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”
Representatives for BCE and Telus were not immediately available to comment on Tuesday morning.
Last week’s crackdown on U.S. trade with Huawei came at the same time as President Donald Trump announced an executive order that gives his government the authority to ban telecommunications technology or services from “foreign adversaries." The full implications of that ban are not yet known and it did not specify any companies, but it is widely understood to be targeted at Huawei and its Chinese rival ZTE Corp., which the U.S. believes are controlled by the Chinese government and pose a national security threat.
The U.S. has been lobbying its allies to bar Huawei from 5G (or fifth-generation) networks and Canada’s federal government is conducting a cybersecurity review of 5G technology. The review is expected to determine whether Canadian carriers will be permitted to continue working with Huawei. Presently, BCE and Telus say they have followed government rules and do not use the Chinese vendor’s equipment in their network “cores,” which carry more sensitive information.
The recent U.S. trade restrictions could also have an impact on Huawei smartphones, its second major line of business. Many Canadian carriers sell the devices, which run on the Android operating system, made by Alphabet Inc.'s Google. Over the weekend, Google reportedly suspended some business with Huawei, leaving some concerned that key features such as the Google Play store or apps like Google Maps could be affected.
Huawei Canada said on Monday it will “continue to provide security updates and after sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor [a Huawei sub-brand] smartphone and tablet products covering those have been sold or still in stock globally.”
Huawei said in February that it generated US$270-million from the sale of network equipment in Canada in 2018 and made US$150-million from its consumer smartphone business here.
