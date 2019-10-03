 Skip to main content

Hudbay Minerals appoints mining veteran Stephen Lang to chair its board

Hudbay Minerals appoints mining veteran Stephen Lang to chair its board

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Hudbay Minerals Inc. says it has appointed mining veteran Stephen Lang as chairman.

Lang was CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. from 2008 to 2012 and served as Centerra’s chairman from then until stepping down this month.

Toronto-based Hudbay says current chairman Alan Hibben will resign but remain on the board.

In May, the company agreed to replace Hibben as part of a settlement agreement with activist investor Waterton Global Resource Management that also included nominating a slate of candidates for its board.

The dispute over leadership at the company had turned acrimonious at times between Hudbay and Waterton, including a lawsuit and accusations of predatory schemes.

One of Lang’s first chores will be hiring a president and CEO to replace Alan Hair, who resigned in July after serving since 2016.

