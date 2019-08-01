Hudbay shares plummet after U.S. court orders halt on Arizona mine construction

Open this photo in gallery This photo taken Monday, May 12, 2019, off Arizona scenic state Highway 83 shows the eastern slope of the Santa Rita Mountains where Canadian firm Hudbay Minerals Inc. plans an open pit copper mine. Native American tribes and environmental groups have sued to stop it, saying it could harm sacred ancestral land as well as air and water quality, dry up wells and destroy habitat for the endangered jaguar and other species. Anita Snow/The Associated Press

One of Canada’s biggest copper companies has suffered a major setback at a key project.

A U.S. court has ordered Hudbay Minerals Inc. to cease construction of its Rosemont mine in Arizona.

Hudbay’s shares fell by as much as 23 per cent in early trading on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the U.S. District Court for Arizona ruled that the U.S. Forestry Service had erred when it issued a permit for the mine in 2017. After that permit was issued, a number of local environmental and native communities objected to the construction of the open pit mine, arguing it would devastate parts of the local habitat. Rosemont was set to be built in Arizona’s Coronado National Forest.

In a statement on Thursday, Hudbay says it will appeal what it termed as an “unprecedented” decision by the court.

“We strongly believe the project conforms to federal laws and regulations,” Peter Kukielski, interim chief executive officer of Hudbay, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Toronto-based Hudbay said it was looking for a joint venture partner that would buy up to 30 per cent of Rosemont to help defray the cost of building the mine. Hudbay has estimated the capital cost of Rosemont to be $1.9-billion.

Earlier this month, Hudbay’s previous CEO Alan Hair stepped down. He left not long after the company had been involved in a protracted proxy battle with an activist shareholder that had pushed for widespread board and management changes.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.