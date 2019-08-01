 Skip to main content

Report on Business Hudbay shares plummet after U.S. court orders halt on Arizona mine construction

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Hudbay shares plummet after U.S. court orders halt on Arizona mine construction

Niall McGee Mining reporter
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

This photo taken Monday, May 12, 2019, off Arizona scenic state Highway 83 shows the eastern slope of the Santa Rita Mountains where Canadian firm Hudbay Minerals Inc. plans an open pit copper mine. Native American tribes and environmental groups have sued to stop it, saying it could harm sacred ancestral land as well as air and water quality, dry up wells and destroy habitat for the endangered jaguar and other species.

Anita Snow/The Associated Press

One of Canada’s biggest copper companies has suffered a major setback at a key project.

A U.S. court has ordered Hudbay Minerals Inc. to cease construction of its Rosemont mine in Arizona.

Hudbay’s shares fell by as much as 23 per cent in early trading on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the U.S. District Court for Arizona ruled that the U.S. Forestry Service had erred when it issued a permit for the mine in 2017. After that permit was issued, a number of local environmental and native communities objected to the construction of the open pit mine, arguing it would devastate parts of the local habitat. Rosemont was set to be built in Arizona’s Coronado National Forest.

In a statement on Thursday, Hudbay says it will appeal what it termed as an “unprecedented” decision by the court.

“We strongly believe the project conforms to federal laws and regulations,” Peter Kukielski, interim chief executive officer of Hudbay, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Toronto-based Hudbay said it was looking for a joint venture partner that would buy up to 30 per cent of Rosemont to help defray the cost of building the mine. Hudbay has estimated the capital cost of Rosemont to be $1.9-billion.

Earlier this month, Hudbay’s previous CEO Alan Hair stepped down. He left not long after the company had been involved in a protracted proxy battle with an activist shareholder that had pushed for widespread board and management changes.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter