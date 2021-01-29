 Skip to main content
Hudson’s Bay to lay off more than 600 as COVID-19 keeps stores closed

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Pedestrians stand outside a closed Hudson's Bay store in Toronto on Dec. 10, 2020.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Globe and Mail

Hudson’s Bay Co. is permanently laying off more than 600 workers across Canada amid store closings attributed to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Tiffany Bourré, a spokeswoman for the iconic retailer, says nearly half the company’s department stores remain temporarily closed.

Owing to circumstances beyond HBC’s control, the company has had to make adjustments, she said, adding that HBC is committed to treating each person affected with fairness and respect during these difficult times.

Yet employment lawyer Lior Samfiru says his firm has been contacted by about 40 HBC workers concerned about the terms of their termination.

Mr. Samfiru, a partner with Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, says the employees have received a “working notice,” which means they are expected to work until the termination date.

Yet he calls such a notice when stores aren’t open and employees can’t work “absurd,” and says HBC should be providing payment in lieu of notice. He suggests that terminated workers are not being offered proper severance, and is alleging wrongful dismissal.

Mr. Samfiru says the workers, both part-time and full-time, have worked for the retailer for between 10 and 30 years, predominantly in sales and middle management at stores in the Toronto area, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver.

He says some workers have mentioned specifically a “national restructuring.”

