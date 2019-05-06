Hudson’s Bay looks to put troubled Lord & Taylor on the block

Hudson’s Bay Co. is considering selling its troubled U.S. Lord & Taylor department-store chain.

The Toronto-based retailer, whose chains include its namesake and Saks Fifth Avenue, said on Monday it is pursuing “strategic alternatives” for Lord & Taylor, among them a possible sale or merger as part of its strategy to focus on its biggest opportunities.

“This review of strategic alternatives for Lord & Taylor is another example of how we are exploring options to position HBC for long-term success,” said Helena Foulkes, HBC’s chief executive officer since early 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

HBC has struggled to improve Lord & Taylor’s disappointing results, having raised money this year by selling its iconic flagship store in Manhattan to office-sharing startup WeWork Cos. for $1.1-billion Sales at HBC’s division that includes Lord & Taylor fell 5.2 per cent at stores open a year or more. Those so-called same-store sales are considered an important measure in retailing.

Still, industry observers said it will be tough for HBC to get a good price for Lord & Taylor. Department-store retailers are grappling with consumers’ shifting shopping habits and the rise of e-commerce. Landlords face excess retail real estate in their properties as merchants shrink the size of their stores or close shops altogether.

“Now is not really the best time to get the maximum value for retail because it’s going through a major transformation,” said Alex Arifuzzaman, founder of retail real estate adviser InterStratics Consultants. “The traditional department store of the eighties and nineties – that era has sailed away.”

He said a growing number of retail properties is being converted to non-retail uses, such as fitness centres, dentist offices, call centres, restaurants or office-sharing space. A potential buyer of Lord & Taylor stores may see it as valuable for an alternative use, he said. Some vacant retail space is simply being torn down and converted into residential or office space.

With 45 stores that generated $1.4-billion of total sales last year, Lord & Taylor operates in the northeast and mid-Atlantic United States and online. It recently partnered with Walmart Inc. to sell its Lord & Taylor merchandise on its web site.

Under Ms. Foulkes, HBC has made a number of bold moves to try to turn around HBC’s fortunes. She oversaw the sale of half of the company’s money-losing European operations and its Lord & Taylor flagship store in New York. She also decided to close unprofitable Lord & Taylor and Saks OFF 5th discount stores and all 37 Home Outfitters outlets in Canada.

In its fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, HBC posted a $226-million loss from continuing operations compared with a profit of $180 million a year earlier. Sales fell to $2.9-billion from $4.7-billion.

Story continues below advertisement

On a positive note, sales increased at HBC’s luxury Saks stores – those same-store sales grew 3.9 per cent and its e-commerce business was up 8.7 per cent. But those critical sales fell 2.1 per cent at discounter Saks OFF 5th and, overall at HBC, declined 1.4 per cent.

HBC has been under pressure from activist investor Jonathan Litt to sell off more of its businesses and real estate, including its valuable Saks flagship in Manhattan.

In Monday morning trading, HBC shares were up 3.5 per cent to $7.65 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.