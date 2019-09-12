Hudson’s Bay posts deeper loss with streamlining efforts still in ‘early stages’

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Hudson’s Bay Co. has reported steeper losses as it continues to close stores and sell off discounted merchandise, in an effort to modernize the offerings of its Bay department store chain and to combat falling sales.

Toronto-based HBC, which owns also owns luxury retailer Saks Fifth Avenue, posted a second-quarter net loss from continuing operations of $462-million or $2.51 per share on Thursday, compared with $104-million, or 58 cents per share in the same period last year.

Revenue in the quarter ended Aug. 3 was roughly flat at $1.85-billion compared to $1.86-billion last year.

Hudson’s Bay has been changing its product mix to try to appeal to more shoppers, selling off more than 300 “unproductive brands” and introducing roughly 100 new brands to its stores this fall. Those changes “may take time to resonate in the market,” CEO Helena Foulkes said in a statement on Thursday.

"While we’ve progressed in simplifying the business and strengthening operations, the second quarter demonstrates that we are still in the early stages of what HBC can become,” wrote Ms. Foulkes, who was hired last year to revive the company’s weakening performance.

Sales at Hudson’s Bay stores that have been open at least a year were down 3.4 per cent, while comparable sales were up 0.6 per cent at Sak’s Fifth Avenue and 3.4 per cent at Saks OFF Fifth.

HBC has been pursuing a strategy of selling off underperforming stores and focusing on its Hudson’s Bay and Saks brands. Last month, the company announced it would sell its Lord & Taylor banner to fashion rental service Le Tote Inc. for $132.7-million. HBC expects the deal to close before this year’s holiday period. Losses from discontinuing operations at the company, under which HBC now reports Lord & Taylor results, widened to $522-million from $176-million last year.

HBC has faced growing competition from other department stores as well as from the growth of e-commerce, most notably Amazon.com, which has helped to change shopping habits and consumer expectations. HBC has been working on improving its e-commerce capabilities; while overall sales were down in the quarter, digital sales increased by 19 per cent.

A group led by executive chairman Richard Baker has offered roughly $1-billion, or $9.45 per share to take the company private. However, a group of minority shareholders have called the bid “inadequate.”