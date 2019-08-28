Hudson’s Bay selling Lord & Taylor banner amid privatization battle

Hudson’s Bay Co. is selling its Lord & Taylor banner to fashion rental service Le Tote Inc., a move that comes as the Canadian retailer is in the midst of a battle over its future.

San Francisco-based Le Tote has agreed to buy the Lord & Taylor brand, its inventory, and to take over operation of its digital properties and 38 stores in the U.S. The deal announced on Wednesday is worth a total of $132.7-million - $99.5-million of which will be paid in cash at closing, and the rest provided in a note payable in 2021. The deal will also give Hudson’s Bay a minority equity stake in Le Tote, and two seats on the company’s board of directors.

The luxury retail chain generated roughly $1.4-billion in sales last year, but was not profitable, recording a loss of $119-million. Le Tote plans to bring its subscription business - which charges customers a flat monthly fee to rent women’s fashion and accessories from brands including Kate Spade and Calvin Klein - into a traditional retail environment.

The deal, which is expected to close before the holidays, comes in the middle of an effort to take Hudson’s Bay private. A group led by executive chairman Richard Baker has offered $1-billion, or $9.45 per share, for the department-store chain, but a group of minority shareholders have opposed the bid. Just weeks ago, minority shareholder U.S. hedge-fund firm Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC called for Mr. Baker's ouster should the bid fail, and accused him of being "unqualified and far too conflicted' to remain on the board.

The company, which owns Hudson's Bay stores as well as Saks Fifth Avenue in the U.S. and other retailers, has been working to keep up with changing consumer habits and the growth of e-commerce, as well as challenges to the department store sector. Prominent brands such as Sears and Barneys have been driven into bankruptcy, and U.S. department store chains J.C. Penney Co., Macy’s Inc. and Kohl’s Corp. have all reported revenue declines recently.

Hudson's Bay has renovated some of its locations and beefed up its online shopping offerings. In 2017, HBC sold Lord & Taylor's flagship store in Manhattan to office space sharing service WeWork, and recently it struck a deal to lease the top floors of Vancouver and Toronto Hudson's Bay stores to WeWork.

Dissident shareholder Land & Buildings has urged HBC to sell its real estate assets. The acquisition announced Wednesday does not include Lord & Taylor's owned real estate assets or leases, which will remain with HBC and its real estate joint venture, HBS Global Properties. HBC has agreed to pay roughly $77-million annually in rent on the Lord & Taylor stores for at least the first three years. Starting in two years, the companies have agreed to an option to "reassess" the properties, which could include HBC taking some locations back.

Le Tote, which is still securing financing for the deal, said in a statement that it plans to offer employment to the "vast majority" of Lord & Taylor staff.

HBC CEO Helena Foulkes said in a statement that the deal “creates a new model for Lord + Taylor,” and would allow the company to focus on its Hudson’s Bay and Saks brands.

