Hudson’s Bay takes Ontario government to court in bid to ease retail lockdowns

Hudson’s Bay Co. ULC is going to court in a bid to ease retail lockdowns in Ontario’s Peel Region and the Greater Toronto Area.
In an attempt to salvage what remains of the crucial holiday shopping season in Toronto and Peel — which include some of the country’s top-performing malls — Canada’s oldest retailer has applied for a judicial review of the Ontario government’s restrictions on non-essential retail.
A judicial review is a procedure designed for courts to review whether government decisions are reasonable. In its application filed with the Ontario Superior Court on Thursday, HBC called the lockdowns “irrational,” “arbitrary,” and “devoid of logic and consistency.” HBC and other retailers have argued that stricter physical-distancing for all stores, rather than shutdowns of some stores, would be a more effective measure to keep shoppers safe.
Facing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario shut down all non-essential retailers in Toronto and Peel on Nov. 23. Stores selling essential items — including some big-box chains such as Costco and Walmart — have been allowed to remain open at 50 per cent capacity. Other retail stores and small businesses are permitted to sell items for delivery or curbside pickup only. This has caused “disproportionate harm” to retailers classified as non-essential, HBC’s application states.
Ontario logged a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Health officials reported 1,983 new infections, the largest number in a single day since the crisis began.
The retailer is asking the court to schedule a hearing urgently on the matter. HBC’s application is asking the court to find that the regulations are unreasonable. It wants the court either to quash the lockdown regulations allowing exempted retailers to sell non-essential goods, or if not, to rule that department stores should be included in the list of essential retailers. It is also asking for legal costs and other relief.
“Quite simply, the lockdown is having the effect of giving retailers who are permitted to remain open a source of additional revenue they would not normally have, at the expense of HBC and other retailers, large and small, who cannot open,” the application states. “It is also increasing the risk of infections by crowding a smaller number of stores with a much expanded customer base—during the busiest shopping season of the year.”
Hudson’s Bay has 12 department stores located in Toronto and Peel. Those stores typically make 15 to 20 per cent of their annual sales in the month of December alone, according to the application, which said the timing of the lockdown is “crippling” for the business.
The stores in these regions employ 3,277 people. HBC temporarily laid off 28 per cent of those employees when the new lockdown took effect, and 52 per cent who are part-time associates have had their hours cut back significantly or entirely
Last week, a coalition of nearly 50 retailers, including Hudson’s Bay as well as Canadian Tire, Indigo and others, called on the Ontario government to allow retailers to reopen, and to impose capacity limits applying to all stores, capping shoppers at 25 per cent of building capacity. (Canadian Tire is among the store chains that have been allowed to remain open because they sell essential goods, but the company also owns store chains such as Sport Chek that have been forced to close.) This type of capacity restriction has been implemented in other provinces, such as Alberta and Nova Scotia, and would “put fewer people in more stores, increasing safety for all,” the letter stated.
But Ontario premier Doug Ford rejected that idea last week, saying his decisions are informed by advice from the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and others.
“I have to listen to the health experts,” Mr. Ford said last week.
In its application, HBC said that retail stores are “a negligible source of new infections, and department stores (as a subset of retail) represent a fraction of a fraction of COVID-19 cases.” It cited data in epidemiologic summaries published by the province, showing that retail stores accounted for a small fraction of new cases associated with outbreaks. The application also cited a report from Ontario’s auditor general last month that criticized the provincial government’s response to the pandemic as “disorganized and inconsistent.”
