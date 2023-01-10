Hydro One Ltd. Hydro One Ltd., one of Canada’s largest power utilities, promoted its chief operating officer to chief executive after its former leader abruptly left last summer to run an Alberta rival.

David Lebeter, the current COO, will take the helm at Hydro One effective Feb. 1. He joined the Ontario-based electricity distributor in 2020 from BC Hydro, where he worked with Mark Poweska, who resigned as Hydro One’s CEO last summer.

Mr. Lebeter is Hydro One’s third CEO in five years, and the company has also endured intense turnover at the board level during its short history as a public company. Despite the tumult, investors have remained enamoured with the utility and its shares are up 76 per cent from the company’s 2015 initial public offering.

The utility used to be owned by the Ontario government but was privatized in 2015 by the provincial Liberals. At the time, the decision was politically controversial because electricity prices in the province were rising and some voters mistakenly believed the two events were connected.

The chief executive hired to run the utility as a public company, Mayo Schmidt, only lasted three years after he was directly targeted by then-Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford during the 2018 provincial election campaign. At the time, Mr. Ford criticized the hiring, referring to Mr. Schmidt as a “six-million-dollar man” because of a $6.2-million compensation package.

The Ontario government is Hydro One’s largest shareholder and Mr. Ford’s suggestion was that, as premier, he would not stand for taxpayer waste. Two months after he was elected, Hydro One’s CEO stepped down and the board of director resigned en masse.

In response, Hydro One’s reconfigured board recruited Mr. Poweska from BC Hydro to be CEO, but he also lasted only three years. At the time of his resignation, Hydro One said Mr. Poweska was taking leadership position at a utility closer to his family in Western Canada. Calgary-based power utility Enmax Corp. later announced that Mr. Poweska was becoming its new chief executive.

Hydro One conducted a seven-month search before settling on Mr. Lebeter, who is 62, as its newest leader. As COO he has overseen electricity transmission and distribution including construction, maintenance, vegetation management as well as system operations, asset planning and engineering.

Initially, the Ontario government’s interference weighed on Hydro One’s shares and the utility’s stock fell to roughly $19 by late 2018, down from $20.50 during its IPO. However, interest rates were also rising in 2018, and higher rates tend to hurt high-yielding stocks such as utilities.

Although interest rates are rising again, Hydro One’s shares have outperformed the broader market of late. In 2022 the company’s shares delivered a total return including dividends of 14 per cent, while the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s equivalent return was a loss of 6 per cent over the same period.

Hydro One’s shares slipped 1.4 per cent by late afternoon on Tuesday.