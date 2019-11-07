Hydro One reports third-quarter profit rose to $241-million, revenue edges lower

Hydro One Ltd. reported that its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by lower costs, partly offset by lower revenue owing to less favourable weather.
The Ontario power utility says it earned $241-million or 40 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
That compared with a profit of US$194-million or 32 cents per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue totalled $1.59-billion, down from nearly $1.61-billion.
On an adjusted basis, Hydro One says it earned 40 cents a share for the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 38 cents a share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 37 cents a share and revenue of nearly $1.65-billion, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
“Our main focus has been and will remain operational excellence as we continue to drive performance,” Hydro One chief executive Mark Poweska said in a statement.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.