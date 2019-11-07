 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Hydro One reports third-quarter profit rose to $241-million, revenue edges lower

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Hydro One third-quarter results were announced Thursday.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Hydro One Ltd. reported that its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by lower costs, partly offset by lower revenue owing to less favourable weather.

The Ontario power utility says it earned $241-million or 40 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

That compared with a profit of US$194-million or 32 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Revenue totalled $1.59-billion, down from nearly $1.61-billion.

On an adjusted basis, Hydro One says it earned 40 cents a share for the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 38 cents a share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 37 cents a share and revenue of nearly $1.65-billion, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

“Our main focus has been and will remain operational excellence as we continue to drive performance,” Hydro One chief executive Mark Poweska said in a statement.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter