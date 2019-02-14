Hydro One sets CEO compensation at $2.5-million, above level sought by province

Hydro One’s board of directors has proposed to pay a new chief executive up to $2.475-milion, a plan that is being angrily rejected by the government of Premier Doug Ford.

In response to the government’s demand to slash executive pay at the power utility, the board of directors said Thursday it would reduce the chief executive’s pay level by 62 per cent and cut directors compensation by 47 per cent, saving $5-million annually.

However, the CEO pay would be well above the $1.5-million level demanded by the provincial government, which indicated it may over-rule the board and set the pay scale through an order from the Minister of Energy.

The new compensation plan “is designed to attract and retain an experienced leadership team,” the company said in a statement.

“This will help ensure stability and the company’s continued progress in driving efficiencies, improving customer service and strong financial performance for the benefit of its customers, employees, shareholders and all Ontarians."

Seizing on voter resentment over rising electricity prices, Premier Ford targeted Hydro One pay levels during last year’s provincial election, dubbing former CEO Mayo Schmidt the “$6-million man” and promising to fire him if elected.

Once the Progressive Conservatives took office, Mr. Schmidt resigned along with the board of directors; the new government appointed a new board, with Tom Woods as chairman. The board has undertaken an executive search, looking for a new CEO for the past several months.

In a letter sent to Mr. Woods on Wednesday, Energy Minister Greg Rickford said the Ontario cabinet was “profoundly disappointed” by the compensation framework initially proposed by the board on February 8.

The letter said the initial proposal was a maximum compensation of $2.775-million for the CEO, between $875,000 and $1.856-million for the executive vice president, and $140,000 for board members and $169,500 for the board chair.

“Unfortunately, the proposed framework as submitted indicates a significant divide between the views of the Hydro One board and the largest shareholder, the people of Ontario. Cabinet was profoundly disappointed to receive a compensation framework that is higher than the desired maximum cap of $1.5-million for the CEO,” Mr. Rickford wrote.

The letter goes on to say the government “does not accept the compensation framework as proposed by Hydro One,” but reiterates the decision as to who will service as the next CEO “remains the exclusive prerogative of the board and that our government will play no role in your hiring decision.” The minister gave the board until Thursday at 5 p.m. to return with a proposal that met the requirements set out by the government: total CEO compensation not to exceed $1.5 million; compensation for other top executives not to exceed 75 per cent of the CEO’s level, and board member pay not to exceed $80,000 per year

“If Hydro One refuses to bring the compensation framework in line with these requirements by Thursday February 14th at 5 p.m, our government is prepared to take any and all action necessary,” Mr. Rickford wrote.

A spokesman said that could include a ministerial directive that would set the compensation rate.