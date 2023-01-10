Hydro-Québec CEO Sophie Brochu is seen in this file photo. Ms. Brochu is leaving the position after three years in the job.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Hydro-Québec’s chief executive officer is stepping down from her post, three years after taking on the top job at the hydro-power giant.

Sophie Brochu will step down in April, she writes in an internal message to her colleagues dated Tuesday and obtained by The Globe & Mail. Hydro-Québec confirmed the news in a separate statement.

“After deep reflection, I feel the moment is right to pass the torch,” Ms. Brochu says. She gave no specific reason for her decision.

Ms. Brochu writes that when she joined the utility in the spring of 2020, Quebec was being battered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The economic and social situation was highly worrying and she felt compelled to accept the job, she says.

“I humbly believed that I could serve Quebec, which was going through a period of turbulence,” she writes. That turbulence is now largely over and the utility is in a good position for the future, armed with a new multi-year strategic plan, she says.

Newcomer of the Year: Sophie Brochu signed Hydro-Québec’s biggest export deal ever

Ms. Brochu is the first woman to lead Hydro-Québec, one of the world’s biggest producers of low-emission hydro power. When she was named by François Legault’s government, the premier said Ms. Brochu would play a key role in the province’s recovery.

Ms. Brochu has 30 years of experience in the energy sector and is also a director at Bank of Montreal and BCE Inc. At Gaz Métro, now known as Énergir, she helmed a doubling of assets to $6-billion over eight years as the natural gas distributor took over Vermont’s two big electric utilities, before leaving the company in 2019.

Ms. Brochu delivered record earnings of $3.5-billion for Hydro-Québec last year as the utility sold an unprecedented volume of power within the province and increased exports. She also helmed the finalizing of the utility’s biggest-ever export contract, which will provide power to New York City under a 25-pact that could generate more than $20 billion in revenue for the provincial Crown corporation.