Open this photo in gallery: Michael Sabia takes part in a press conference in Ottawa in this 2020 file photo.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The government of Quebec is set to tap senior federal bureaucrat and veteran business hand Michael Sabia as the chief executive of Hydro-Québec, a critical appointment that will set the direction for the state-owned hydro-electricity producer at a time of dwindling power surpluses.

Mr. Sabia, one of the federal government’s most trusted economic advisers, is leaving his position as deputy minister of finance and finalizing arrangements to lead Hydro-Québec, according to two senior government officials. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the government officials as they were not authorized to comment on a decision that has not yet been publicly announced. Several Quebec media outlets reported Tuesday evening that such a move was imminent.

Mr. Sabia has been a central figure in federal policy since the 2015 election of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, first serving on an economic advisory council to the government, then as chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank, before his December 2020 appointment to lead the Finance Department. Talks between Mr. Sabia and the Quebec government began after the release of the late March budget, according to one official.

Mr. Sabia, 69, is one of the country’s most senior corporate leaders. He has navigated between the top echelons of business and government for decades, a path that will serve him well in a position that requires both political savvy and managerial rigour.

The Legault government was caught off guard in January when Hydro-Québec’s former chief executive, Sophie Brochu, announced she was quitting after three years of a five year term. Ms. Brochu was the first woman to hold the top job at Hydro, a pillar of Quebec’s social and economic identity.

The government is again putting its confidence in Mr. Sabia for what is arguably among the top posts in the province. In 2019, he stepped down from his role as CEO of pension fund giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec after a decade at the helm, leaving an institution once marred by crisis on stable footing. He was the longest-serving Caisse CEO when he left the job to lead the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

Mr. Sabia led the Caisse through four changes in Quebec government, navigating the politically sensitive waters by defending the Caisse’s decision-making independence while boosting investments in local companies and real estate. He has always insisted that the best way to stoke Quebec’s corporate champions is by making them world beaters.

The nomination comes at a pivotal time for Hydro-Québec, which is grappling with booming demand from industry for its renewable energy just as the province readies a transition away from fossil fuels by increasing electrification to meet climate targets.

Quebec is facing mounting pressure on its power supply, most of which is generated by Hydro-Québec’s network of dams and hydroelectric stations in the province’s north that were built decades ago. The utility is predicting an end to its electricity surpluses by 2026, and says it will need at least 100 terawatt hours (TWh) of additional power – more than half of its current annual generating capacity – if it wants to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The government-owned utility reported $4.6-billion in profit for 2022 as soaring prices in export markets contributed to a nearly $1-billion increase in net income. The performance yielded a $3.4-billion dividend to the province, the largest ever.

Quebec has long espoused a strategy of using its vast hydropower resources, the bulk of which are produced by dams in the north built decades ago, to lure investment. Today it is home to several energy-intensive industries such as aluminum production and mining that pay among the cheapest electricity rates in North America.

Adding more industrial customers beyond existing ones could require building new hydroelectric or wind projects at a cost three or four times those of existing dams. Hydro-Québec’s incoming CEO will have to figure out how to manage adding new volumes of power production with the need to better use existing resources.

“They have to prepare the population to pay differently for electricity, and probably pay more,” said Pierre-Olivier Pineau, an energy expert at Montreal’s HEC business school. “That will be a problem with the government. Questions about rates and prices become very political very fast.”

Mr. Sabia’s departure is well-timed as it relates to the federal budget cycle. Summer is when Finance Department officials largely begin the process of preparing the fall economic update and the next federal budget, which is normally tabled between February and April.

The March 28, 2023 budget announced the federal government’s intention to take a more activist role in electricity policy, which is normally a clear area of provincial jurisdiction.

The budget announced a new 15-per-cent refundable electricity credit that will be available to non-taxable entities such as Crown corporations, public utilities and Indigenous-owned corporations.

The exact timing of Mr. Sabia’s departure has not been confirmed. One source said Mr. Sabia and Hydro-Québec are working out the final contractual details of the new role.

On the economic front, the looming June 1 deadline for U.S. lawmakers to reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling is being closely watched. The U.S. risks a national debt default if a deal is not reached, which would have dramatic implications for Canada and the rest of the global economy.

The Finance Department would play a key role in managing Canada’s response in the event of a U.S. default.