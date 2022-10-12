Hydro-Québec has struck a deal to buy Great River Hydro LLC and its hydropower generating stations in New England for about US$2-billion as the utility extends its footprint south of the border amid growing demand for renewable energy.

Canada’s biggest electricity producer said Wednesday it is buying 13 generating stations and three reservoirs with a total installed capacity of 589 megawatts located along the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers in the states of Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. It is the utility’s biggest acquisition in its 78-year history.

The seller is ArcLight Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on energy and infrastructure investments. Great River bought the generating stations from TransCanada Corp. in 2017 for just over US$1-billion.

“We want to increase our presence and our activities in neighbouring markets,” Hydro-Québec Chief Executive Sophie Brochu said on Montreal’s 98.5 FM Wednesday morning. “The northeastern U.S. is our backyard and I say that with lots of affection. It’s very rare that a renewable energy production asset of this size and quality becomes available.”

Montreal-based Hydro-Québec, which generates the bulk of its power through a network of dams and hydroelectric stations in the province’s north, is trying to position itself as a key player in the efforts by U.S. states to transition away from fossil fuels. The company last year won a multi-billion contract to deliver power to the heart of New York City. It is also working on a separate project that would carry Quebec hydropower to Massachusetts but that remains in legal limbo after people in Maine voted down the project last year.

Buying Great River Hydro will bolster the utility’s generating capability while adding a new stable of customers in what is already its biggest export market.

Hydro-Québec has been selling electricity into New England since the 1980s. The region makes up about half the company’s exports.

The deal will generate additional revenue for Hydro-Québec as of the first year, the utility said.

Great River Hydro is based in Westborough, Mass. and produces about 1.6 terawatt hours of electricity every year, enough to power 213,000 homes. The company also holds about 30,000 acres of mostly conserved land that Hydro-Québec would take over if the deal is finalized.

Under previous CEO Eric Martel, Hydro in 2016 revived a strategy to push out internationally in a bid to counter what it predicted would be slowing growth from domestic sales. The company had aimed to generate one-fifth of its annual profit from the mergers and acquisitions investments by 2030.

Deals did not materialize the way Hydro hoped, partly because the utility found itself competing with pension funds and other global investors that were willing to pay much more for energy assets. In the end, Hydro struck only one major M&A-type investment agreement under Mr. Martel’s tenure. That was a $661-million private placement in Longueuil, Que.-based Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

Ms. Brochu has set her sights much closer to home, saying Hydro-Québec’s people are best deployed in North America. Last summer, the utility and Innergex jointly purchased two smaller hydroelectric generating stations in New York state for US$310-million.

Earlier this year, Hydro-Québec struck a deal to buy electricity from Brookfield Renewable Partners LP unit Evolugen under a 40-year contract as the Quebec utility shores up its power supplies. Hydro-Québec said it would purchase the entire output of Evolugen’s Lièvre hydroelectric assets in Quebec, which have an installed capacity of 263 megawatts (MW). No specific financial terms were disclosed.

Under the pact, Hydro-Québec will also obtain Evolugen’s power transmission rights to the U.S. Northeast, allowing the utility to export more energy to New England.