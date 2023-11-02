Hydro-Québec plans to spend at least $90-billion on new power generating facilities and transmission lines over the next decade as the Canadian hydropower giant ushers in an aggressive growth plan that aims to ween the province off fossil fuels while supporting the economy.

The utility, one of the world’s biggest producers of hydroelectric energy, says it will triple wind power generation, add significantly more hydropower by increasing the output of current facilities and building new ones, and try to double energy efficiencies from current customers. It will also build 5,000 kilometres of new power lines.

“After a period of stability, we are entering a major phase of growth that will require significant investments,” Hydro-Québec said in a news release Thursday ahead of a meeting with reporters.

The utility estimates it will spend between $155-billion and $185-billion to carry out its plan from now until 2035. It intends to fund part of that by tapping external financing, including issuing bonds as well as exploring other funding sources it hasn’t previously used.

The blueprint is the work of former senior bureaucrat and veteran business leader Michael Sabia, who was tapped by the Quebec government to lead the provincial crown corporation as chief executive earlier this year. Three months into the job, he has set the utility on a new course that builds on its traditional strengths while warning business customers they will probably have to pay more for power in the years ahead.

Most of Quebec’s power supply is generated by Hydro-Québec’s network of dams and hydroelectric stations in the north, built decades ago. And almost ever since, Quebeckers have taken it for granted that those dams would produce cheap energy forever.

But the era of surplus electricity is now over and the utility now estimates it will need between 150 and 200 terawatt hours (TWh) of additional power if it wants to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. That’s double the amount of power generated today.

To get there, Hydro-Québec plans to build and buy new production assets and roll out other measures with a view of adding up to 9,000 Megawatts of installed capacity. Adding wind power and boosting energy saving efforts will be a focus in the near term because those will yield results more quickly than building new dams, Mr. Sabia said.

Quebec Premier François Legault has mandated Hydro-Québec to update its studies on the viability of building new dams, an effort that began with a preliminary analysis on the hydroelectric potential of the Little Mecatina River in Quebec’s Côte-Nord region. No final decisions have been made on building any new dams.

Significant support will be needed from First Nations leaders and other stakeholders before any hydro project moves forward, Mr. Sabia said. He said his team will forge partnerships with Indigenous communities and define scopes of any projects with them. “We’re examining all options,” he said.

Negotiations with Newfoundland and Labrador over the Churchill Falls electricity purchase contract will also be a key part of the supply picture, although the status quo is assumed in Mr. Sabia’s plan. About 15 per cent of the power the utility sells comes from the Churchill Falls hydro site in Labrador, one of the world’s largest. Hydro-Québec is a minority owner of production assets.

The two provinces are preparing for formal talks to renew the 1969 pact. Under the current contract, which expires in 2041, Quebec purchases more than 5,000 megawatts of Churchill Falls power at 0.2 cents a kilowatt-hour, a tiny fraction of the energy’s resale value.

Mr. Sabia is also grappling with an aging grid and infrastructure system at Hydro-Québec that continues to be tested by more extreme weather. The utility is vowing to reduce the frequency of outages by 35 per cent over the next seven to 10 years and will spend up to $50-billion to make its grid system more durable, stepping up efforts like vegetation control and burying power lines.