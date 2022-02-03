International Business Machines Corp. says it will launch its first Canadian-based quantum-computing system in Quebec, partnering with the provincial government to allow both public and private-sector researchers to try solving problems in materials science, sustainability, drug discovery and more at the facility.

The $131-million system will be built at IBM’s semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Bromont, Que., between Montreal and Sherbrooke – the latter of which Quebec has hoped to turn into a quantum-computing hub.

Quantum computing is based on the understanding in quantum physics that particles can do multiple things at once. While traditional computing is built upon calculations involving combinations of binary bits – ones and zeroes – quantum computing’s “qubits” can be a mix of both one and zero, allowing for certain kinds of calculations to happen simultaneously.

This upends the basic building blocks of computing but at a large technical cost, since quantum systems must be kept isolated from external sources of disturbance. Those who champion the approach say the investments will eventually produce enormous gains in many areas where computing power presents a barrier.

Quebec and IBM announced the news Thursday afternoon, saying that they hope to build the system by some time in 2023. One area of research they hope to use the quantum system for is artificial intelligence – computations for which also require immense processing power, and are increasingly used in such research areas as drug discovery. The parties did not immediately share how much each would pay towards the quantum system’s cost.

They also said that the partnership will include an investment in the Bromont facility’s semiconductor capabilities in order to stabilize the shaky market for the crucial chips.

The National Research Council Canada has projected that the domestic quantum market could be worth as much as $142.4-billion by 2040. Though scientists have speculated for years, that quantum will be the future of computing, its high complexity and expense have proven to be significant roadblocks. Numerous Canadian companies have tried to lay claim to the quantum market with varying degrees of success.

B.C.’s D-Wave systems Inc. created the world’s first commercially available computer to be powered by quantum mechanics, selling them to clients such as NASA and Google – only to stop actively selling its US$15-million, shed-sized devices in 2020. Instead, D-Wave said it would manage its machines and sell access to their computing power.

That generation of quantum machines required their key chips to be cooled to extreme temperatures in order to function. But last year, Toronto’s Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc. raised US$100-million from investors including the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and Tiger Global, as it developed a method to use light particles to create quantum effects on its chips. Xanadu executives believe that costs can be significantly reduced by minimizing or cutting out the super-cooling process, though it has not yet reached significant commercial scale.

With a history in large-scale computing stretching back more than a century, IBM has access to significantly more cash and institutional knowledge than most startups. But many younger Canadian companies, including Xanadu, D-Wave, and the Vancouver software developer 1QB Information Technologies Inc., have formed an industry group called Quantum Industry Canada to promote the country’s burgeoning sector.

IBM has announced three other quantum-research “accelerator” systems in the past year, including at the Cleveland Clinic, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champagne, and the Science and Technology Facilities Council Hartree Centre in the United Kingdom. The company says it has deployed more than 20 quantum systems across the world.

It also said it would also give Quebec researchers access to software models and libraries that could help them accelerate life-sciences research, such as in drug design and genomics.