If Weston sells its bakery business, the ‘rationale’ for holding company comes into question, analysts say

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

If Weston sells its bakery business, the ‘rationale’ for holding company comes into question, analysts say

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Weston Bakery truck trailers sit idle at a George Weston Ltd. owned facility on the Queensway in Toronto on May 11, 2004.

Louie Palu/The Globe and Mail

If the planned sale of the 139-year-old Weston Foods bakery business goes through, will there be any reason for George Weston Ltd. to exist?

That’s a question analysts have been asking this week, ever since the holding company controlled by Canada’s Weston family announced it was putting its baked goods division on the block.

In addition to Weston Foods, George Weston owns 52.6 per cent of grocery retail giant Loblaw Companies Ltd. and 61.8 per cent of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust , which holds a broad portfolio of retail, industrial and office properties, many anchored by Loblaw stores.

Story continues below advertisement

The bakery business accounts for less than 10 per cent of George Weston’s revenues. But without it, the holding company’s corporate structure comes into question, Bank of Montreal analyst Peter Sklar wrote in a research note Friday.

An “obvious” move would be for the company to spin out Loblaw and Choice REIT and wind up George Weston, he wrote.

That said, a spinout may not happen, he added, noting that “it appears the company is adopting an alternative approach which should create value by narrowing the discount, although not approaching the magnitude of value that could be created by the spinout option.”

That discount Mr. Sklar referred to is commonly applied to the shares of holding companies. Investors often prefer “pure plays” on businesses rather than indirect ownership structures. As such, analysts say George Weston’s stock price does not reflect the full value of its holdings. Its shares trade at a 15-per-cent pro forma discount, Desjardins analyst Chris Li noted. “As there is better visibility from the sale and use of proceeds, we expect the [holding company] discount to narrow to [approximately] 10 per cent,” Mr. Li wrote in a note this week.

George Weston shares rose more than 5 per cent Tuesday on the news of its intention to sell the bakery business, closing at $107.96. By Friday afternoon, the shares were up slightly, trading in the $109 range.

George Weston executives indicated Tuesday that proceeds from the sale would most likely be used to return cash to shareholders through share repurchases.

“As a holding company, [George Weston] will have an interest in two publicly traded vehicles that shareholders can simply hold separately,” Bank of Nova Scotia analyst Patricia Baker wrote in a note this week. “Any decision to hold [George Weston] shares at that time would presumably depend on the capital allocation strategy and the company’s longer-term view on enhancing retail or real estate holdings, independent of [Loblaw] or [Choice Properties]. Otherwise, many will question the rationale for this publicly traded holding company.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Weston empire is in the midst of major changes to its executive ranks. Along with the announcement of the bakery sale, on Tuesday the company announced a management reshuffle at Loblaw, which will see president Sarah Davis and chief financial officer Darren Myers leave the company on May 6. George Weston chairman and chief executive officer Galen G. Weston will return to his role running the grocer as chairman and president, and George Weston CFO Richard Dufresne will replace Mr. Myers. Both will continue their roles with the holding company as well. And Loblaw will have a new chief operating officer in Richard Sawyer, a retail executive who was formerly COO at competitor Metro Inc. and CEO of retailer Rona Inc.

George Weston’s major shareholder, Weston family-controlled Wittington Investments, Ltd., will also get new leadership. Corporate lawyer Cornell Wright, currently a partner with Torys LLP, will join Wittington on May 1 as executive vice-president and will be appointed president at the end of this year, replacing Pavi Binning. That appointment was disclosed this week in an annual regulatory filing from BCE Inc. , which has nominated Mr. Wright to its board of directors.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies