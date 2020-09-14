 Skip to main content
IGM chief executive Jeff Carney steps down due to health reasons

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
Former Scotia executive James O’Sullivan has replaced IGM Financial’s chief executive Jeff Carney, who has departed the company due to health reasons.

In a release on Monday, Mr. Carney, 57, announced he is retiring as president and CEO of IGM Financial and IG Wealth Management, effective immediately after being diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease .

“.. while this is a tough decision to make, stepping aside at this time is the right move for both my family and the company,” said Mr. Carney, in a statement. “I know I am leaving the leadership of IGM in excellent hands and have great confidence in its future.”

James O’Sullivan, formerly Group Head for Canadian Banking at Scotiabank, has been appointed as President and CEO of IGM Financial.

Mr. O’Sullivan joins IGM after a 30-year career at Scotiabank, where most recently he was responsible for the bank’s Canadian retail and commercial banking and global wealth and asset management activities.

Damon Murchison, currently executive vice-President, head of retail of Mackenzie Investments, an IGM subsidiary, has been appointed president and CEO of IG Wealth Management.

IGM Financial is a subsidiary of Power Financial Corp., and houses both wealth managers Investors Group Inc. and Investment Planning Counsel Inc., along with asset manager Mackenzie Financial.

Mr. Carney replaced Murray Taylor as chief executive officer of IGM in 2016, as well as president and chief executive officer of the advisory firm Investors Group. Mr. Carney had co-led IGM since 2012. He was also president and CEO of asset manager Mackenzie Financial from 2013 until 2016.

Over most of his 30 year career, Mr. Carney has focused on the growth of wealth management. In 1992, he helped launch TD Bank’s brokerage division TD Evergreen Investments, now known as TD Private Wealth. In 2001, he moved south of the border to take on executive positions with Fidelity Investments and then Charles Schwab Corp. He returned to Canada in 2008 when he joined Putnam Investments, also a subsidiary of IGM’s parent firm Power Financial.

Mr. Carney will continue to serve in an advisory capacity to the IGM companies.

In addition, Mark Kinzel, currently executive vice-president of financial services for IG Wealth Management, has been appointed vice-chair of IG Wealth Management. Barry McInerney remains as president and CEO of Mackenzie Investments, as well as Chris Reynolds as president and CEO of Investment Planning Counsel (IPC).

more to come

Read most recent letters to the editor.

