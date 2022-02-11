Canadian investors continue to pour pandemic savings into wealth and asset manager IGM Financial Inc. IGM-T as the company reports record-high investment fund sales.

On Thursday, IGM Financial, a subsidiary of Power Corp. of Canada POW-T, reported profit in the fourth quarter of $268-million or $1.11 a share – up 17.2 per cent from the same quarter in 2020.

With about $273-billion in assets, the company includes IG Wealth Management, Investment Planning Counsel and Mackenzie Investments. Part of the growth this quarter was driven by record investment sales in both mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The revival of mutual fund sales in 2021 follows years of net redemptions at many of the country’s largest fund companies as investors pivoted toward lower-cost options, such as ETFs, which had outsold mutual funds from 2018 to 2020.

Asset manager Mackenzie Investments reported net fund sales of $757-million for the quarter – propelling the company to end the year with a “record-high” in overall sales of $5.4-billion, compared to $4.2-billion in 2020.

A newly formed partnership between Mackenzie and Primerica Canada, a mutual fund dealer that caters to middle-income Canadians, could see fund sales boosted even further in 2022.

IGM Financial chief executive officer James O’Sullivan told The Globe and Mail the momentum in investment fund sales has carried on into 2022 and while he expects the pace of sales and redemptions to slow, the year ahead will continue to be a strong one.

“If you look at both mutual fund and ETF net flows, they were at historic levels last year so I think there’s room for some moderation, but there’s no reason to believe that it cannot still be a very positive year for our industry,” Mr. O’Sullivan said in an interview. “There’s a lot of money on the sidelines and that money will continue to be invested.”

Already, for the month of January, IGM reported sales of $1.1 billion, up from $366-million in January, 2021.

Along with the steady influx of pandemic savings, Canadians continue to seek financial advice as they navigate a pandemic nearing its second year.

More than 54 per cent of profit for the quarter – $147.2-million – continues to come from the company’s wealth-management arm, which consists of approximately 3,300 financial advisers and licensed associates at both IPC and IG Wealth. The division saw a profit increase of 20.9 per cent compared with the prior year.

Mr. O’Sullivan is still actively keeping an eye open for potential acquisitions in the wealth-management sector such as private investment counsel businesses, which can manage between $1-billion to $10-billion in client assets.

“We’re very excited about the medium- and long-term potential of wealth acquisitions and we are in the traffic for deals, but in these markets we are going to be disciplined,” Mr. O’Sullivan said in an interview. “We are going to be patient and if the right property surfaces at the right value, we will transact and if it doesn’t, that’s fine, too.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.