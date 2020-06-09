IIROC proposes merger to reorganize regulation of Canada’s investment industry

A merger of the two regulatory organizations that oversee Canada’s investment industry could save hundreds of millions of dollars in regulatory fees over the next decade, according to a new report from Canada’s brokerage industry regulator.
In a blueprint published on Tuesday, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) recommends both itself and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA) consolidate as a single self-regulatory organization.
“The current self-regulatory (SRO) model denies many Canadians robust access to the advice, products and services they deserve," said IIROC in the proposal. "This needs to change.”
Both the MFDA and IIROC are industry-funded regulators that can sanction and fine delinquent member firms and individual advisers. The MFDA oversees about 90 mutual fund distributors while IIROC is responsible for the supervision of 170 investment dealers.
The two organizations have faced criticism for their overlapping oversight as more wealth managers serve customers who buy both mutual funds and individual securities. In late 2019, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), an umbrella organization of Canada’s provincial and territorial securities commissions, announced they were reviewing the “regulatory framework” that governs both SROs. The review prompted both the MFDA and IIROC to publish proposals of future possibilities.
IIROC’s model outlined on Tuesday proposed significant differences to an earlier proposal made by the MFDA in February.
While the MFDA recommended building a new organization from scratch, IIROC’s model would see both organizations continue to operate without changes to their existing regulatory rules, business models or regulatory fee structures.
A merged entity could quickly come together within three months, IIROC said, and allow wealth managers to see a significant reduction in overlapping regulatory burden and duplicate costs, especially those that are dual-licensed and members of both SROs.
The merged organization would also provide investors access to more products and services under one roof, IIROC said. Mutual fund dealers will more easily gain access to new products -- such as exchange traded funds -- that have been growing in popularity but require access to a securities platform to purchase. Investment dealers would also no longer have to pay for duplicate licenses to sell both securities and mutual funds.
Blake Goldring, a 33-year industry veteran and executive chair of asset manager AGF Management Ltd., says while it made sense at the time of inception for the two SROs to run as separate organizations, the investment landscape has evolved significantly since – especially in terms of digitization of companies. The elimination of duplicate regulation would offer cost savings that could be reinvested into technology upgrades.
“There is a real need in this post-COVID era to take a look at the overall costs in the industry and how people are going to be doing business in the future,” said Mr. Goldring in an interview. “Many companies have accelerated technology plans by several years so it’s a great time to think about how to cut red tape.”
In February, the MFDA outlined a proposal to develop a new regulatory body that would combine oversight of the mutual fund sector with oversight of IIROC investment dealers - as well as take over regulation of exempt market dealers, scholarship plan dealers and portfolio managers, which are currently regulated by the provincial securities commissions.
At the same time, the MFDA recommended stock market surveillance and regulation of trading should no longer be the responsibility of IIROC, but rather be assumed by securities regulators.
IIROC’s CEO Andrew Kriegler says while the MFDA’s idea of building a new SRO with a “clean sheet of paper” is attractive, a complete overhaul is not feasible.
“It has been shown time and time again in the regulatory system in Canada that it is extremely hard to get those big ideas to actually be delivered,” said Mr. Kriegler in an interview. “There is a lot of very effective regulation happening in Canada and our proposal builds on what is working and what can be delivered in a short period of time.”
Bill Packham, CEO of Aviso Wealth Inc., a financial services company that has both a mutual fund and securities dealer, says while both approaches have merits, IIROC’s proposed merger is “more responsive to industry needs.”
“Simplifying the regulatory environment, and making it easier to navigate, will improve the investor experience while reducing the burden on industry participants,” said Mr. Packham. “....[IIROC’s proposal] would be more straightforward and less disruptive to implement because there would be synergies in leveraging existing structures, without introducing additional complexity.”
A single consolidated SRO is long overdue, says Cary List, executive officer of FP Canada, which oversees the certification of about 25,000 financial planners across Canada.
Mr. List says IIROC’s ability to combine the organizations within three months is a “window of opportunity" to enhance the regulation of the advice industry, and if the industry stalls any longer the “momentum for change” could be lost.
IIROC’s proposal did not include taking over the oversight of portfolio managers, EMDs and scholarship plans being brought over, but Mr. Kriegler said it was a change that could be looked at a future date if the CSA decided to review those business models.