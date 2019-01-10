IKEA Canada names 33-year company veteran Michael Ward as new president

IKEA Canada has named Michael Ward as its new president.
Ward replaces Marsha Smith, who is moving to join IKEA United Kingdom and Ireland.
The home furnishings retailer says Ward started at the company in Canada as part of a one-year internship program in 1986 and later moved onto positions in Sweden, the Netherlands and the United States.
He served most recently in a global role at IKEA as regional retail manager.
Ward officially stepped into his new job on Jan. 1.
IKEA Canada has 14 stores.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.