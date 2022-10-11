Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, director of research at the International Monetary Fund, speaks at a news conference in Washington on the IMF's world economic outlook.Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press

The International Monetary Fund is warning that more than a third of the global economy will contract this year or next, but says that central banks need to continue raising interest rates to get inflation under control despite the economic pain this will cause.

The IMF’s biannual World Economic Outlook, published Tuesday, forecasts a significant slowdown in growth next year as the global economy struggles with high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates, geopolitical turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine, and ongoing disruptions caused by COVID-19, particularly in China.

“The three largest economies – the United States, the European Union, and China – will continue to stall,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s economic counsellor and head of research, wrote in the introduction to the outlook. “In short, the worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.”

The IMF maintained its forecast of 3.2 per cent global growth for this year, but cut its projection for 2023 to 2.7 per cent – which would be the weakest growth since 2001, excluding the depths of the global financial crisis and the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

It also warned that there is a 25-per-cent chance that global growth will fall below 2 per cent next year. This could result from a combination of higher oil prices, further weakening in China’s real estate sector and tighter-than-expected global financial conditions.

Despite the darkening outlook, presented at the start of the IMF and World Bank’s annual meeting in Washington, the IMF said that central banks need to keep moving forcefully to get inflation back under control.

The rapid and synchronized tightening of monetary policy is squeezing countries around the world, and there is a risk that policy-makers tighten financial conditions too much and cause an “unnecessarily harsh recession,” Mr. Gourinchas said. But there is also a risk that central banks don’t do enough to combat inflation.

“The costs of these policy mistakes are not symmetric. Misjudging yet again the stubborn persistence of inflation could prove much more detrimental to future macroeconomic stability by gravely undermining the hard-won credibility of central banks,” he said.

This echoes the rhetoric coming from many central banks, including the Bank of Canada. Last week BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said that the bank needs to keep raising interest rates to cool down Canada’s overheating economy and ensure people don’t start expecting permanently higher inflation.

The IMF downgraded its 2023 growth forecast for Canada by 0.3 percentage points to 1.5 per cent. That’s lower than the Bank of Canada’s latest forecast from July, but still puts Canada ahead of other G7 countries, except Japan.

The fund sees the United States growing only 1 per cent next year, and the United Kingdom by only 0.3 per cent. The economies of both Germany and Italy are expected to contract by 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively.

Mr. Gourinchas warned that the European energy crisis, caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is likely to get worse.

“The energy crisis, especially in Europe, is not a transitory shock. The geopolitical realignment of energy supplies in the wake of Russia’s war against Ukraine is broad and permanent. Winter 2022 will be challenging for Europe, but winter 2023 will likely be worse. Fiscal authorities in the region need to plan and co-ordinate accordingly,” he said.