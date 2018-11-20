Imperfect inflation target may need overhaul: Bank of Canada

The decade-long aftermath of the financial crisis has exposed flaws in the Bank of Canada’s inflation-fighting mandate that may need fixing, a top bank official says.

The central bank has launched a “thorough review” of alternatives to the 2 per cent inflation target as it prepares for the 2021 expiry of its monetary policy agreement with the federal government, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins said Tuesday.

“There is no doubt that our inflation-targeting framework has promoted the economic and financial well-being of Canadians,” Ms. Wilkins told an audience at McGill University in Montreal. “A decade of experience in the post-crisis world, though, shows us it is not perfect.”

The bank is exploring a number of variants, including temporarily setting a higher inflation target in times of economic stress, shifting to a target path for aggregate prices, or tracking economic growth rather than inflation. The bank is also looking at a dual mandate – namely, targeting inflation as well as GDP growth or employment. The U.S. Federal Reserve, for example, targets both inflation and maximum employment.

The Bank of Canada’s 2 per cent target has been in place since 1995. The mandate is reviewed every five years.

The Bank of Canada uses its key short-term interest rate to try to keep inflation near 2 per cent, or the mid-point of a 1 to 3 per cent target range. Inflation has been running slightly above 2 per cent through much of this year as economic growth picked up.

One of the effects of the 2008-09 financial crisis is that the so-called neutral interest rate has been drifting lower. That is the level where rates neither slow down nor speed up economic activity. A lower level means the bank will have less room to cut rates when the next recession hits.

“The central bank is more likely to run out of conventional firepower in the event of an economic downturn,” Ms. Wilkins warned.

The bank’s overnight rate is now set at 1.75 per cent. The rate was at 4.25 per cent in early 2008 -- just before the financial crisis erupted -- giving the central bank ample room to cut as the economy weakened.

The other challenge of a lower neutral rate is that it has encouraged Canadians to take on too much risky debt, leaving the economy “exposed to boom-bust financial cycles,” Ms. Wilkins said.

The bank also has other tools it can use, beyond interest rates. These include negative interest rates and purchases of assets, such as mortgages.

She also acknowledged that monetary policy can’t be the “only game in town.” Ms. Wilkins said government spending and tax policies are also important tools.

And Ms. Wilkins gave a nod to tighter lending rules, which have been used effectively in Canada in recent years to keep a lid on risky household borrowing.

Ms. Wilkins said the central bank will develop a side-by-side comparison of the most promising alternatives to the 2 per cent inflation target “to see if any are better.”

The objective is to figure out clear objectives for monetary policy, “and assess how it affects people,” she said.

The Bank of Canada’s next scheduled rate decision is Dec. 5.​