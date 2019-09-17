 Skip to main content

Report on Business Imperial Oil CEO Rich Kruger to retire, Brad Corson named successor

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Imperial Oil CEO Rich Kruger to retire, Brad Corson named successor

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Rich Kruger is retiring in December, 2019.

Handout

Imperial Oil Ltd. says chairman and chief executive Rich Kruger is retiring at the end of this year.

Mr. Kruger has led the company, which is about 70 per cent owned by Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corp., since 2013. He began his career at Exxon in 1981 and held various technical and management positions before coming to Canada.

The company says Brad Corson will take over as president effective today and become chairman and chief executive on Jan. 1, 2020. Mr. Corson joined Exxon in 1983 as a project engineer and has held a variety of technical, operations, commercial and managerial assignments around the world. He was appointed president, ExxonMobil Upstream Ventures and vice-president of ExxonMobil Corp., in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

B.W. (Brad) Corson will take over as president effective today and become chairman and chief executive on Jan. 1, 2020.

Handout

“On behalf of the Imperial board of directors, I would like to thank Rich Kruger for his outstanding leadership and dedication over the last almost seven years. During his tenure, Rich has led the organization through a period of record upstream growth, exceptional downstream financial and operational performance, and unprecedented returns to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividend growth,” said Imperial Oil Limited board member Krystyna Hoeg. “That said, perhaps Rich’s greatest legacy to the company and its employees is his work to successfully ignite and foster cultural change within Imperial to enhance competitiveness and position it well for the future.”

Mr. Kruger, born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, holds a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from the University of Houston.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter