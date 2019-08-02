Imperial Oil profit surges, boosted by change to Alberta’s corporate tax

Imperial Oil Ltd reported a more than six-fold rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by a $662 million benefit from Alberta’s corporate tax rate change.
Net profit rose to $1.2 billion, or $1.57, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $196 million, or 24 cents, a year earlier.
Production at the company, majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, rose to 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 336,000 boe/d, a year earlier.
