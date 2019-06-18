In ethics report, NDP rails against proposed Toronto smart-city development

The New Democratic Party is using an ethics committee study on privacy to ask the federal government to end any commitments with Google sister company Sidewalk Labs for its proposed smart-city development on Toronto’s waterfront until a final plan is available.

In a supplemental report to the Commons committee’s study on the privacy of digital government services, tabled Tuesday in the House, the opposition NDP also recommend that Ottawa not commit to any plans for technology-centred communities until Canadians are fairly consulted.

The ethics committee began its study in February, 2018, but in recent months has questioned executives from Sidewalk Labs and Waterfront Toronto, the public agency that administers the land Sidewalk wants to use. First pitched as a plan to re-imagine cities “from the internet up,” the proposed community could have sensors throughout it gathering data on how people live in urban environments, raising questions about how the information would be collected and used.

The ethics committee heard from the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy last month, as well as social-media companies and critics of Big Tech, including smartphone pioneer Jim Balsillie and early Facebook investor Roger McNamee.

Waterfront Toronto, which represents all three levels of government, announced in October, 2017, that Alphabet Inc.-owned Sidewalk had been selected to develop plans for a sustainable community on Toronto’s eastern lakeshore. Sidewalk gave the public agency a draft of the final plan for the 12-acre site, called Quayside, earlier this week, and is expected to make it public by next Monday.

Critics from Canada and abroad have decried the lack of detail made public about its business model and privacy implications, although Sidewalk has long promised many of these details will be made public with the draft plan released next week. Waterfront Toronto will review it and send it for public consultations, after which the agency’s board will vote on whether to proceed.

Charlie Angus, the NDP’s ethics critic, is among those dissatisfied with the details made public so far, and helped write the supplemental report on behalf of the party. He said he was frustrated with how the plan has unfolded, and encouraged Ottawa to end any commitments to it and ask Canadians what they would want out of a project like this.

“It is about how these companies interact with public process,” Mr. Angus said in an interview. “If they’re going to be working with cities, they need to pick up their game.”

Citing testimony made before both the ethics committee and the Grand Committee, the NDP outlined three major concerns over the Quayside project.

The party sides with Ontario’s Attorney-General, who in a report last December said the six-week response time for the project’s request for proposals was not long enough ​for all respondents to address the complexities of a smart-city project when other proponents, including Sidewalk, had been in touch with Waterfront earlier. Waterfront executives have said the period was 159 days, although that includes the entire decision process.

The NDP also highlights concerns over Waterfront’s initial board vote to proceed with Sidewalk as a partner in October, 2017 – which four sources who were not authorized to discuss the decision publicly have told The Globe and Mail was done in a rushed manner with insufficient information.

Lastly, the party writes that it agrees with prominent scholar Shoshana Zuboff with respect to letting an Alphabet-owned company plan a community. Ms. Zuboff’s most recent book, The Age of Surveillance Capitalism, takes aim at Big Tech’s prominent business model of monetizing personal data. “The front line of this war between surveillance capitalism and democracy is being waged in Canada – specifically, in the city of Toronto,” she told the Grand Committee last month.

Mr. McNamee offered a similar comment: “I just don't believe that any business—not Google, not anybody—should be in the business of operating our public spaces and our civic infrastructure.”

The NDP report says citizens should have a role in the decisions on a project such as Quayside from day one, rather than gradual public consultations on privately designed plans.

“New Democrats believe that any ‘smart city’ project should involve deep and proactive consultation with residents, a lengthy period to develop plans and respond to concerns in the public sphere, and a thorough understanding on the part of residents, civic officials and the public precisely of what is being agreed to at every step of the process before deals are signed,” the authors write.

Waterfront Toronto and Sidewalk Labs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

