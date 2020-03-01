In times of trouble, Tourmaline is buying in

With many oil and gas companies in Western Canada up for sale and facing “extremely low” valuations, Michael Rose likens the current state of Alberta’s oil and gas industry to the 2008 financial crisis.
His company, Tourmaline Oil Corp., is taking advantage of that, buying up assets to make the most of a market in the doldrums. Its latest acquisitions, in the Montney region that straddles Alberta and northern British Columbia, brings two more companies into the Tourmaline fold – Chinook Energy Inc. and Polar Star Canadian Oil and Gas Inc.
Tourmaline’s strategy is to increase its slice of the natural-gas pie in the Montney, ready for a time when prices and demand start to increase.
For now, that means no significant drilling for the Chinook or Polar Star assets.
“We’ll wait for higher prices to do that,” Mr. Rose, Tourmaline’s chairman and chief executive, told The Globe and Mail.
Calgary-based Tourmaline has earmarked $24.4-million to acquire Chinook. Assets include 54,000 acres of land, a gas plant, a compressor station and a regional pipeline. The $9-million Polar Star buy includes 106,000 acres and a compressor station. Together, the two sites produce about 6,000 barrels of gas and condensate each day and have close to 116.3 million barrels of proven and probable reserves.
“All assets are undervalued right now, including us, so from that perspective yes” it was a good deal, Mr. Rose said.
The cash to buy Polar Star and Chinook comes through a new royalty and energy infrastructure company Tourmaline created last year called Topaz Energy Corp. The creation of Topaz was a way to shake the stagnation crushing the vast majority of natural gas producers, even those considered to be well run with manageable debt, such as Tourmaline.
“We figured out how to internally crystallize a portion of our value that isn’t being recognized by the market,” Mr. Rose said.
“It doesn’t impact or change our E&P [exploration and production] business, but it created up to $1-billion over the next couple of years that we could deploy in acquisitions without increasing our debt.”
Acquisitions have been something of an anomaly in Alberta’s oil and gas sector of late, with international and Canadian investors turning their backs as prices languish and global talk turns toward greener energy.
But for Tourmaline, it’s a key strategy that will continue as long as the price is right and assets jibe with the company’s key Western Canadian areas in the Montney, Alberta Deep Basin and Peace River.
“There’s no rush. Ultimately, we’ll develop everything. But at this point in time, the growth on the gas business will be through acquisition,” Mr. Rose said.
Analyst Robert Fitzmartyn, head of energy institutional research at Stifel FirstEnergy, wasn’t surprised by Tourmaline’s move to buy Chinook and Polar Star.
After all, he said, if your company is bound by external factors and can’t build infrastructure, then the market would encourage you to increase your business by acquisition because it doesn’t add to the basin supply output.
While Mr. Fitzmartyn doesn’t see many companies following Tourmaline’s lead to create a drop-down company such as Topaz, he thinks the market will trend toward more consolidation opportunities, particularly when smaller companies are seeing their borrowing capacity under pressure.
“I won’t say it will be broad and frequent … [but] what we’re seeing in the tea leaves is intimating it’s a cost to capital advantage to do so,” he said
Tourmaline expects its latest acquisitions to close in late April, subject to regulatory, court and shareholder approval.
