A Bell work truck is seen in Toronto on Jan. 24, 2019.Christopher Katsarov/Christopher Katsarov

Independent telecom provider SkyChoice Communications Inc. is challenging Bell Canada, owned by BCE Inc., in the Federal Court of Canada over the name of its fibre optics network more than a decade after it launched Fibe.

SkyChoice says the telecom giant’s branding strategy that shortens the spelling of fibre hinders the ability of independent internet service providers (ISPs) to compete because the term fibre optics has become a key selling point when marketing fast and reliable internet.

SkyChoice’s chief executive says ISPs are already operating at a competitive disadvantage because of “restricted or cost prohibitive access to incumbent fibre optic facilities in Canada.”

SkyChoice says it is working with one of the world’s largest law firms and a grassroots organization focused on increasing internet affordability, called Freedom Fighters, to take on Bell.

One of the key goals is raising awareness of the high wholesale access costs charged by big telecom players to independent ISPs.

Bell has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

