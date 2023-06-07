Open this photo in gallery: People browse books at an Indigo store in Toronto, on Friday, September 23, 2022.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Indigo Books and Music Inc. IDG-T has seen an exodus of nearly half of its board of directors – with one departing member saying she has lost confidence in the board’s leadership – and has also announced that company founder Heather Reisman will retire later this summer.

The Toronto-based retailer on Wednesday announced that four of its 10 directors have stepped down: Frank Clegg, Howard Grosfield, Anne Marie O’Donovan and Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa. The company also wrote in a release that Dr. Oriuwa resigned “because of her loss of confidence in board leadership and because of mistreatment.” Before her resignation, she had served on the company’s human resources, compensation and governance committee.

Indigo founder Heather Reisman has served as executive chair of the board since last September, when she stepped back as chief executive officer, promoting Peter Ruis to the top job. On Wednesday, Indigo announced Ms. Reisman plans to retire from the board on Aug. 22.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the reason for the directors’ departures.

Indigo did not announce who will serve as the new executive chair. Robert Haft is currently the board’s lead director.

Just nine months ago, Ms. Reisman had planned to remain very involved in the business, driving its overall strategy and vision, Mr. Ruis said in an interview with the Globe and Mail at the time. On Wednesday, Ms. Reisman wrote in the release that it was time to retire from an active role with Indigo.

“Deciding when it is time to move on is one of the toughest decisions a founder must make, but I know this is the right moment for me,” Ms. Reisman wrote in a statement.

The board departures occurred amid a challenging period for Indigo. In February, a cyberattack took down the retailer’s e-commerce operations and leaked sensitive information about current and former employees. Indigo is also operating in a difficult environment, as shoppers are cutting back on the type of non-essential purchases – such as housewares, toys and tech gadgets – that make up a sizable portion of Indigo’s product assortment. The company is scheduled to report its latest quarterly financial results later this month.

“I firmly believe the Indigo family, spanning from coast to coast, is the best in the business, and the company has a bright future,” Ms. Reisman wrote in a statement on Wednesday. “Building Indigo over the past 25 years has been the adventure of a lifetime. As I embark on this new chapter, I will be rooting for the Company every step of the way.”