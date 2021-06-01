Indigo gets quarterly revenue boost from online shoppers as full-year sales decline

Online sales continue to bolster Indigo Books & Music Inc.’s business despite continued mandatory shutdowns of some of its stores – contributing to an 11-per-cent revenue increase in the fourth quarter, while its sales for the full year declined.
On Tuesday, the Toronto-based retailer reported $199-million in revenue for the quarter ended April 3, compared to $178.1-million in the same quarter last year.
Indigo’s online sales more than doubled in the fourth quarter, which offset sales declines from COVID-related store closures in some parts of the country.
In the quarter, 98 of Indigo’s 177 stores were closed due to government-mandated shutdowns.
More than a million people shopped online with Indigo in the course of its fiscal year, the company reported, leading to a 127-per-cent growth in digital sales over the course of a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped Canadians’ shopping habits.
“This sustained acceleration in e-commerce presents an extraordinary opportunity for Indigo,” chief executive officer Heather Reisman said in a statement on Tuesday.
Customers demand continued for many of the categories Indigo sells, including books, wellness-related products, and items related to at-home learning and entertainment. But store closures contributed to a 5.5-per-cent decline in revenue for the full year, to $904.7-million.
Indigo is still losing money: the company reported a net loss of $57.9-million or $2.09 per share for the 53 weeks ended April 3. This compared to a net loss of $185-million or $6.72 a share in the prior fiscal year – which included $56.6-million in non-cash impairment losses, and a non-cash deferred income tax expense of $84.7-million resulting from a write-down of deferred tax assets.
Indigo has no debt on its books and has a cash balance of $84.9-million.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.